Velocity Trading Academy Wins Best Stock Market Professional Trainer, Trader & Psychology Builder in Gujarat at Global Excellence Award 2024

New Delhi [India], May 22: On the auspicious event, Velocity Trading Academy has distinguished itself as a leading institution in the realm of stock market education by clinching the prestigious title of Best Stock Market Professional Trainer, Trader & Psychology Builder in Gujarat at the Global Excellence Awards (GEA) 2024. This honor was presented during an illustrious ceremony on May 12, 2024, in Mumbai, organized by Brand Empower Pvt Ltd, a company renowned for its dedication to recognizing excellence across various industries. The ceremony, illuminated by the presence of Bollywood star and entrepreneur Shilpa Shetty Kundra as the chief guest, highlighted Velocity Trading Academy's contribution to the financial education sector. The first edition of GEA 2018 held on 7th October 2018 with Raveena Tandon, the second edition with Madhuri Dixit Nene, the third edition with Anupam Kher and the fourth edition with Madhuri Dixit Nene as the chief guest, Brand Empower has always celebrated the best in the industry.

Bansari Devani and Ketan Devani, the founders of Velocity Trading Academy, took to the stage to accept the award. Their academy has gained a reputation not just for its comprehensive training modules in stock trading but also for fostering a deep understanding of market psychologya critical element for success in trading. "This recognition reaffirms our commitment to delivering educational excellence and innovative trading strategies to our students," remarked Devani during her acceptance speech. "We strive to nurture skilled traders who are well-equipped to navigate the complexities of the stock markets with confidence and resilience," added Devani. The ceremony was hosted by the charismatic Rithvik Dhanjani, whose dynamic presentation skills added a vibrant flair to the evening. Shilpa Shetty Kundra, whose entrepreneurial and cinematic ventures have inspired many, also graced the event.

The awards recognized a diverse group of individuals for their outstanding contributions to their respective fields. Abhishek Kumar, known for his viral social media presence, was named Trending Face of the Year, highlighting the growing influence of digital personalities in shaping public discourse. The cinematic world was well-represented with Anjali Anand receiving the award for Best Supporting Actress for her role in "Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani," while Manasi Parekh and Pushkar Jog were honored for their exceptional performances in regional cinema. The television industry also celebrated Nakuul Mehta, who was awarded Best Actor of the Year (TV). In the domains of dance and culinary arts, Vijay Ganguly and Shivesh Bhatia were recognized for their contributions as Most Popular Choreographer and Inspiring Personality In Culinary Excellence, respectively.

Brand Empower Pvt Ltd, the force behind the esteemed Global Excellence Awards, proudly unveils its distinguished partners for the event. These include Webpulse Solution Pvt. Ltd. as the Digital Marketing Partner, Radio City as the Radio Partner, Webpulse Foundation as the CSR Partner, GetManufacturers.com as the B2B Partner, LocalDukaan.com as the eCommerce Partner, and NaturalTherapyIndia.com as the Wellness Partner. From a pool of over 30,000 nominations, Brand Empower meticulously selected the top 120 winners spanning various sectors like Manufacturing, Services, Healthcare, Education, Real Estate, Tour & Travel, Beauty & Wellness, and Spirituality. The event also honors exceptional artists from Bollywood, Television, OTT platforms, YouTube, and Influencers.

Renowned for its dedication to recognizing excellence across industries, Brand Empower Pvt Ltd partners with Webpulse Solution Pvt Ltd, founded in 2011 by Rahul Ranjan Singh, a leader in web development, digital marketing, and branding. Under the leadership of Rahul Ranjan Singh, it has become a crucial player in enhancing the digital footprint of businesses around the globe. The Global Excellence Awards, through their meticulous organization and broad industry coverage, not only celebrate achievements but also foster networking opportunities among professionals from diverse sectors. These connections can lead to innovations that may shape the future of their respective industries.

