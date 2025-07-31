VELS HR Conclave 2025 Bridges Industry-Academia to Shape the Workforce of Tomorrow

NewsVoir

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], July 31: VELS Institute of Science, Technology & Advanced Studies (VISTAS), one of the best deemed university in Chennai successfully hosted its much-anticipated HR Conclave 2025, organized by the university's Career Advancement Cell, under the theme "Campus to Corporate: Preparing the Next Generation Workforce". The conclave served as a dynamic Industry-Academia platform to bring together academia and industry, fostering meaningful engagement among more than 180 HR professionals, industry experts, faculty members, and students, facilitating strategic knowledge exchange.

The event was inaugurated by Dr. Preethaa Ganesh, Vice President of the VELS Group of institutions, who underscored the importance of future-ready education, industry-aligned curriculum and employability skills for today's students. She highlighted the university's commitment to nurturing adaptive leaders with corporate expectations and technological advancements.

One of the major highlights of the conclave was a thought-provoking panel discussion on skill development moderated by Mr. Charles Godwin from Zoho Corporation. The panel featured HR leaders from prominent companies including TCS, Schwing Stetter, HCL GUVI, and Renault Nissan. The discussions revolved around the critical role of skill development in areas such as artificial intelligence, automation, Six Sigma, and data-driven technologies to enhance workforce readiness.

Panelists also introduced the 'VIBE' concept Vision, Integrity, Belief, and Execution as a strategic framework to bridge the campus-corporate gap. Discussions also focused on how Gen Z career expectations are reshaping corporate mentorship programs and driving organisations to become more responsive and learner centric.

The HR Conclave has led to several impactful outcomes. In the 2024 edition, more than 50 leading companies actively engaged with the university, resulting in over 10 Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) for student placements, internships, and collaborative training programs. Notably, VISTAS also established an international partnership with the Government of Penang, Malaysia, enabling student and faculty exchange programs.

Over 100 students from Vels University secured placements in top multinational corporations, supported by the university's dedicated efforts to provide specialized industrial training programs in engineering and other technical education.

Vels Institute of Science, Technology and Advanced Studies (VISTAS), Chennai, is a proud member of the prestigious Vels Group of Institutions and was conferred University status by the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD), Government of India. Supported by the VAELS Trust, the university is committed to transforming individuals into versatile professionals and responsible citizens by nurturing the right blend of Knowledge, Skills, and Attitude (KSA) and instilling a passion for contributing to national development.

Established as a Deemed-to-be University in 2008, VISTAS offers over 100+ undergraduate, postgraduate, and Ph.D. programs across diverse disciplines, including Medicine, Engineering, Nursing, Allied Health Sciences, Pharmacy, Commerce, Law, Mass Communication, Maritime Studies, Education, Physiotherapy, Computer Science, Basic Sciences, and Life Sciences. All programs are recognized by UGC, AICTE, NMC, INC, PCI, BCI, DGS, and NCTE.

With a vibrant academic community of over 15,000 students and more than 700 experienced faculty members, VISTAS is a NAAC A++ accredited deemed-to-be university offering 11 NBA-accredited programs. It also holds UGC 12(B) status and is ranked in the 101-150 band of the NIRF 2024 Rankings. Notably, the School of Pharmaceutical Sciences is ranked 64th nationwide. Vels University is widely recognized for its strong placement record and industry-relevant curriculum.

Admissions for the 2025 academic year are now open.

