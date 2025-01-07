Vels Institute of Science, Technology, and Advanced Studies (VISTAS) Announces 100% Scholarship for Grade 12 Students Scoring Above 90% in Board Exams

NewsVoir

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], January 7: Vels Institute of Science, Technology, and Advanced Studies (VISTAS) has introduced a 100% scholarship for students who score above 90% in their Grade 12 board exams. This initiative, aimed at promoting academic excellence, was announced by Dr. Preethaa Ganesh, Vice President of Vels Group of Institutions, at the Second Edition of the Academic Excellence Award ceremony held at the Institutions Auditorium.

The Academic Excellence Award, presented in collaboration with the Tamil Nadu Nursery Primary Matric Higher Secondary and CBSE Schools Association, celebrated outstanding academic performance of the students from Grade 12. The event recognized and honored 1,000 top-performing students from schools across Tamil Nadu, with ten students selected from both the Science and Commerce streams of each school.

Dr. Ramesh Prabha, a veteran journalist, career counselor, and author, graced the event as the chief guest. In his address, he provided valuable guidance to students on how to choose a career path that aligns with their personal interests and passions. He emphasized the importance of self-reflection, urging them to identify their strengths, values, and what excites them, rather than simply following societal expectations or external pressures.

Moreover, he offered insightful advice on how to face competitive exams, which are often a daunting part of a student's journey. He highlighted the need for disciplined study habits, time management, and consistency in preparation. He also encouraged the students to remain calm under pressure and stay focused on their goals.

Speaking at the event, Dr. Preethaa Ganesh emphasized, "I am proud to announce that students who score above 90% in their board exams and choose VISTAS for their higher education will receive a 100% scholarship on their tuition fees. Alternatively, if students take our scholarship exam V-SAT and perform well, they will also be eligible for a 100% scholarship on their tuition fees."

The ceremony was also attended by other distinguished leaders of the Institution, including:

* Dr. Arthi Ganesh, Pro Chancellor (Administration), VISTAS

* Dr. Preethaa Ganesh, Vice President, Vels Group of Institutions

* Dr. Sriman Narayanan, Vice Chancellor, VISTAS

Established in 2008 and recognized as a deemed-to-be Institution by the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD), Government of India, VISTAS has emerged as a leading multidisciplinary institution in Tamil Nadu. With three campuses spread across 100 acres in Chennai, offers a wide range of programs at undergraduate, postgraduate, and doctoral levels across various fields such as Medicine, Nursing, Engineering, Agriculture, Management, Law, Arts, and Sciences.

In addition to its academic achievements, Our Institution recently earned the prestigious NAAC A++ accreditation, further solidifying its commitment to academic excellence.

For more information, please visit www.vistas.ac.in.

