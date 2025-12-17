VELS Medical College Inducts 250 Students at White Coat Ceremony for MBBS 2025-26 Batch

NewsVoir

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], December 17: VELS Medical College & Hospital (VMCH) in Chennai, conducted the White Coat Ceremony for the MBBS 2025-26 batch, marking the formal induction of the fifth batch of 250 medical students into the medical profession. The ceremony was held at the College Auditorium in the presence of dignitaries, senior faculty members, parents and students.

The event was presided over by Dr. Ishari K. Ganesh, Founder-Chancellor, VELS Institute of Science, Technology & Advanced Studies (VISTAS), and was graced by the Chief Guest, Dr. C. Palanivelu, Chairman, GEM Hospitals, an internationally acclaimed pioneer of laparoscopic surgery.

Delivering the welcome address, Dr. Preethaa Ganesh, Vice President, Vels Group of Institutions, said it was both an honour and a privilege to welcome the gathering on the momentous occasion of the White Coat Ceremony of the fifth MBBS batch at VELS Medical College. She extended a warm and heartfelt welcome to the Chief Guest, Dr. C. Palanivelu, acknowledging his trailblazing role in introducing laparoscopic surgery to South India and his groundbreaking contributions to laparoscopic cancer surgery and advanced minimally invasive procedures, many of which have been performed for the first time in the world.

Dr. Preethaa Ganesh also welcomed Dr. Ishari K. Ganesh, Chairman of the Vels Group of Institutions, lauding his visionary leadership that has propelled VELS to national and global prominence, with over 51,000 students across 52 institutions worldwide, offering programmes from Pre-KG to Ph.D.

Highlighting the academic strength of the institution, she stated that VELS Medical College & Hospital is a constituent of VISTAS, a NAAC A++ accredited multidisciplinary Deemed-to-be University, with four campuses across Chennai at Pallavaram, Periyapalayam, Thalambur and Thiruvanmiyur, spread over 120 acres, offering programmes in Medicine, Nursing, Allied Health Sciences, Engineering, Pharmacy, Physiotherapy, Management Studies, Aviation, Maritime Studies, Law, Arts, Science and other emerging disciplines.

She further highlighted that within just five years of inception, VMCH has been recognised as Best Medical College of the Year and Best Affordable Hospital of the Year at the Six Sigma Excellence Awards, New Delhi, in addition to receiving several national and international recognitions, including the International Green College Award, 38th rank in India by the UI Green Metric World University Ranking, Most Promising Medical Institute of 2024 & 2025 by ARDORCOMM Education Leadership Awards, 5th position in India for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) by Global University Rankings, and the Institute of the Year - National (Medical) award by the Indian Education Awards 2025.

Addressing parents and students, she emphasised that the white coat symbolises not only knowledge and skill, but also integrity, humility, empathy and service to humanity, assuring students from 22 states across India that VELS provides a nurturing and inclusive environment that truly feels like a home away from home.

In his presidential address, Dr. Ishari K. Ganesh noted that this ceremony marked the fifth MBBS batch of VELS Medical College & Hospital and the first batch with an enhanced intake of 250 students, compared to the earlier intake of 150. He expressed his heartfelt gratitude to parents for believing in VELS and entrusting the institution with their children's medical education.

Assuring parents that VELS would care for students as its own, Dr. Ishari K. Ganesh said that the institution would be a second home for students throughout their academic journey, including undergraduate studies and postgraduate training. He highlighted that postgraduate programmes are already being offered, with plans to introduce additional PG programmes in the coming years. He encouraged parents to remain actively engaged by staying in touch with Heads of Departments and periodically enquiring about their children's academic progress.

He also proposed academic and research collaboration between GEM Hospitals and VMCH, particularly in the areas of research and faculty development. Emphasising institutional values, he said that while VELS maintains strict discipline, it also promotes a friendly and supportive faculty environment, encouraging students to learn with commitment while enjoying their campus life responsibly.

Addressing the gathering, Dr. C. Palanivelu, Chairman, GEM Hospitals, commended Dr. Ishari K. Ganesh for successfully managing a vast network of educational institutions and lauded his leadership and vision. He said he was deeply impressed by the advanced infrastructure at VELS Medical College & Hospital, ranging from emergency services to advanced diagnostic laboratories, and reassured parents that their children were in safe and capable hands.

Dr. Palanivelu advised students to adopt a healthy lifestyle, highlighting the growing lifestyle-related health challenges faced by the younger generation. He urged students to make wise use of the opportunities available to them, reminding them that while his own journey involved significant struggles, today's students benefit from strong parental support and access to advanced facilities. He encouraged them to leverage technology and skill to solve real-world problems, practise medicine with compassion, and serve humanity with integrity rather than material greed.

A key highlight of the ceremony was the Wearing of the White Coat and the administration of the Hippocratic Oath, formally inducting the students into the medical fraternity. Academic gift hampers were distributed to the students.

The White Coat Ceremony 2025 at VELS Medical College & Hospital, Chennai, stood as a defining moment, reaffirming the institution's mission to nurture compassionate, ethical and globally competent doctors dedicated to patient care and community service.

