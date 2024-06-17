Vena Solutions Expands into India with New Headquarters for Talent Growth

PNN

New Delhi [India], June 17: Vena, a global leader in cloud-based corporate performance management (CPM) software powering financial planning and analysis (FP&A), operational planning and beyond, has announced the establishment of a head office in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, for talent acquisition across India.

Established with Indore-based software development company Innogent Technologies, the new office, called Vena Solutions India, will serve as a crucial hub for the company's global operations. The company will offer new career opportunities and leverage the country's vast and diverse talent pool to drive innovation, solve complex problems, and enhance its service offerings to help finance and operations teams unlock their operational and strategic potential.

"We're thrilled to be expanding the Vena team into the Indian talent market, welcoming a group of talented individuals to our product and technology organization who demonstrate exceptional domain expertise in the FP&A software space," said Vena CEO Hunter Madeley. "Vena Solutions India marks a significant milestone in our growth as a global company."

"Vena Solutions is shaping the future of FP&A, and Innogent is delighted to welcome them to Indore," added Gautam Yadav, Head of Vena India and Director of Innogent Technologies. "We are glad to be part of this transformative journey."

Vena Solutions India offers the following to the Indian talent pool:

Innovation and Growth: Employees will have the opportunity to tackle challenging problems, drive continuous innovation, and advance their professional development.

Job Security: As a product-based SaaS company, Vena Solutions India provides robust job security and financial stability, surpassing that of service-based companies in the market.

Work-Life Balance: The company is committed to fostering a balanced work-life environment by offering competitive benefits, flexible working arrangements, and generous time off.

Founded in Toronto, Canada in 2011, Vena Solutions has been recognized as one of the Greater Toronto Area's Top Employers and has achieved recertification as one of Canada's Most Admired Corporate Cultures. The Brandon Hall Group has also lauded the company's recruitment practices, honoring Vena Solutions for excellence in leadership development, diversity, equity, inclusion, and talent acquisition for two consecutive years.

Vena is the only Complete Planning platform natively integrated with Microsoft 365. Vena streamlines financial and operational planning, reporting and analysis processes, and provides

advanced analytics, modeling and AI capabilities to help finance, operations, and business leaders make agile and more informed business decisions. With Vena, you can leverage the power of Excel and AI-powered insights in a unified, cloud-based platform that enhances productivity, collaboration, and insights. Over 1,800 of the world's leading companies rely on Vena to power their planning.

