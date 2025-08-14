Ventive Hospitality Begins FY26 with Strong Q1 Results

BusinessWire India

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], August 14: Ventive Hospitality Ltd (BSE: 544321, NSE: VENTIVE) announced its consolidated financial results for Q1 FY 2026, ending June 30, 2025.

In Q1 FY 26, the company reported consolidated revenue of Rs. 520 crore, a growth of 18%1 year on year (yoy). Consolidated EBITDA2 was at Rs. 220 crore, a growth of 13% yoy. Consolidated EBITDA margin was at 42%. Profit after tax was Rs. 38 crore.

Ventive's hospitality business generated revenue of Rs. 387 crore, a growth of 23% yoy. The hospitality business' EBITDA was at Rs. 111 crore, up 35% yoy. The hospitality business' EBITDA margin was 29%, an expansion of 3 percentage points yoy.

Revenue from the company's India hospitality business grew 13%, while its EBITDA grew 28% yoy. Ventive's International hospitality business clocked revenue growth of 33% and EBITDA growth of 47%.

Ventive's annuity business, consisting of prime commercial real estate and retail properties in Pune generated a steady revenue of Rs. 124 crore and EBITDA of Rs. 111 crore.

Q1 Operational Performance

The company's active asset management strategies helped increase the Average Daily Rate (ADR) by 10% yoy in its India business. Travel disruptions caused by geo-political tensions in May led to some occupancy slippage in the India Hospitality business, resulting in RevPAR growth of 7% yoy.

Ventive's award-winning restaurants attracted significant external footfall, helping drive growth in F&B and other service revenues by 20% in the India hospitality business. Consequently, the company's Total Revenue per available Room (TRevPAR), which also includes F&B and other revenues, stood at Rs. 20,864 in Q1, a growth of 13% yoy. Its Indian hospitality business reported a TRevPAR of Rs. 12,946, up 13% yoy, while its Maldives resorts reported a TRevPAR of Rs. 54,354 (ex-Raaya) which is 11% higher compared to the prior year.

Ranjit Batra, Chief Executive Officer, said: "We are starting off the year on a solid note, with our hospitality business clocking strong revenue growth and even stronger EBITDA growth. Our Indian business delivered double-digit revenue growth in Q1 despite global travel advisories and domestic airport closures in May, demonstrating the resilience of our luxury-focused portfolio. Amidst continuing global macroeconomic uncertainties, we see demand momentum sustained for the high-end, differentiated guest experiences that our hotels offer, positioning us well as we approach the seasonally strong second half of the year.

In addition to pursuing robust growth on a same-store basis, we have moved forward on our longer-term vision to double our key count over the next five years by signing management contracts with Marriott International for seven new hotels. These will add 1,548 keys over five years, broaden our geographic footprint and help us address newer market segments to power the next leg of growth."

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release concerning our future prospects are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements by their nature involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from market expectations. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to macroeconomic factors, geopolitical events affecting tourism, regulatory environment, our ability to manage growth, competition within the industry, various factors which may affect our profitability, such as, our ability to attract and retain highly skilled professionals, reduced demand for office space, our ability to successfully complete and integrate potential acquisitions, political instability, legal restrictions on raising capital, cyclicality and operating risks associated with the hospitality sector. VHL may, from time to time, make additional written and oral forward-looking statements, including our reports to shareholders. These forward-looking statements represent only the Company's current intentions, beliefs or expectations, and any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it was made. The Company assumes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements.

1. All subsidiaries were acquired in August 2024. To enable comparisons with prior periods and measure growth, proforma financials have been prepared for FY 2024 and H1 FY 2025 using internal MIS data, including the revenues and costs of these entities, as if those acquisitions were effected on April 1, 2023. Growth percentages are based on these proforma financials.

2. Earnings Before Interest, Tax, Depreciation and Amortization.

