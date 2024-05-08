Venugopal Gold Palace Crowned India’s Iconic Gold Jewelry Store of the year at Indian Icon Awards 2024

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 8: Venugopal Gold Palace, a renowned retailer of gold, silver, and gemstone jewellery established in 1960, has been honored with the prestigious Indian Iconic Gold Jewellery Store of the Year 2024 award at the Indian Icon Awards ceremony held at The Lalit Ashok, Bengaluru.

Founded by Mr. Venugopal, Venugopal Gold Palace has been a symbol of elegance and craftsmanship in the jewellery industry for over six decades. The store specializes in exquisite gold and silver jewellery, including a stunning collection of gemstones. With a commitment to timeless designs and exceptional quality, Venugopal Gold Palace offers a diverse range of jewellery suitable for every occasion, from bridal wear to unique gifting options.

“We are thrilled to receive the Indian Iconic Gold Jewellery Store of the Year award,” said Mr. Venugopal, Founder of Venugopal Gold Palace. “For us, jewellery is not just an accessory but a piece of art that reflects tradition, craftsmanship, and beauty. This award is a testament to our dedication to providing our customers with the finest jewellery pieces crafted with passion and expertise.”

Venugopal Gold Palace’s exquisite designs blend traditional inspirations with contemporary craftsmanship, creating one-of-a-kind jewellery pieces that are as mesmerizing as they are unique. The store also offers a range of wedding and temple jewellery, as well as luxurious home accessories like silver dinner sets and frames.

Located at 7-455-A, Dr. Rajkumar Road, KOLLEGAL, Chamrajanagar, Karnataka, Venugopal Gold Palace has become a destination for jewellery connoisseurs seeking exclusive designs and exceptional quality. The store’s commitment to authenticity is evident through its association with registered jewellers, ensuring customers receive only the best quality products.

“We extend our heartfelt gratitude to the Indian Icon Awards for recognizing our dedication to the craft of jewellery making,” Mr. Venugopal added. “We look forward to continuing our tradition of offering exquisite jewellery that celebrates the essence of beauty and craftsmanship.”

For more information about Venugopal Gold Palace and their stunning jewellery collection, visit their store or contact them via WhatsApp at +91 8088999292, mobile at +91 9741709217, or email at Venugopalgoldpalace@gmail.com.

Media Contact:

Name: Mr. Venugopal

Title: Founder

Phone: +91 9741709217

Email: Venugopalgoldpalace@gmail.com

Award Details:

Award Category: Indian Iconic Gold Jewellery Store of the Year 2024

Award Recipient: Venugopal Gold Palace

