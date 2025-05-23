Venus Pipes & Tubes Limited, Commencement of Operations of 3,600 MTPA of value-added Welded Tubes

VMPL

Dhaneti (Gujarat) [India], May 23: Venus Pipes & Tubes Ltd, one of the leading stainless-steel pipes and tubes manufacturers and exporters in India has commenced operations for value added Welded Tubes; with a capacity of 3,600 MTPA. With this expansion the total capacity of Welded Pipes & Tubes for the company stands at 27,600 MTPA.

Commenting on the same, Arun Kothari, Managing Director, Venus Pipes & Tubes Ltd, said, "We are happy to announce that the company has operationalized capacity for production of 3,600 MTPA of value-added Welded Tubes. This marks our entry into a high-margin product segment and represents a significant milestone in our journey towards becoming one stop piping solution provider. We are confident that this expansion will not only enhance our market presence but will also open doors for us to cater to companies which require critical applications. Furthermore, with the planned addition of fittings manufacturing capacity in coming months, we are set to become one of the few companies in the country offering a comprehensive and integrated range of piping solutions. This will significantly strengthen our value proposition and reinforce our commitment to delivering quality, innovation, and end-to-end service to our customers."

About Venus Pipes & Tubes Ltd

(https://www.venuspipes.com/; BSE: 543528; NSE: VENUSPIPES)

Venus Pipes & Tubes Limited is a manufacturer and exporter of stainless-steel pipes and tubes. The company is manufacturing stainless steel tube products in two broad categories -seamless tubes/pipes and welded tubes/pipes under which five categories of products are manufactured namely, stainless steel high precision & heat exchanger tubes, stainless steel hydraulic & instrumentation tubes, stainless steel seamless pipes, stainless steel welded pipes and stainless-steel LSAW pipes. The company sells products in both domestic and international markets. Venus Pipes & Tubes exports its products to more than 30 countries including UK, US, Middle East and countries in the European Union, etc.

