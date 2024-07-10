Vertoz Leads Groundbreaking Influencer Campaign for Himalaya's Turmeric Face Care Range

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 10: Vertoz (NSE: VERTOZ), a leading AI-powered MadTech & CloudTech platform is proud to announce the successful completion of a two-month influencer campaign for Himalaya's turmeric face care range, which includes Face wash, serum, scrub, Mask and Packs focusing on Dark spot reduction. Planned by Motivator - GroupM and executed in collaboration with Vertoz, the campaign ran through May and June, involved a total of 100 influencers, and achieved a remarkable audience reach of 13,48,92,000 / 134 Million.

The campaign featured prominent influencers including Gauahar Khan, Kashika Kapoor, Huma Qureshi, Devoleena, Tina Dutta, and Kanika Mann, among others. These influencers shared their experiences and promoted the benefits of Himalaya's turmeric face care range products, creating a significant buzz across social media platforms.

The after-campaign analysis revealed impressive engagement metrics, including substantial increases in brand mentions, follower growth for Himalaya social media accounts, and a high engagement rate with the influencer content. This success highlights the campaign's effectiveness in enhancing brand visibility and consumer interest.

Commenting on the success of the campaign, Pratheep Kumar, Media Manager at Himalaya, said, "The collaboration with Vertoz has exceeded our expectations, and the engagement we have seen from consumers is truly remarkable. This campaign has significantly enhanced our brand's visibility and reinforced the effectiveness of our turmeric face care range."

Hiren Shah, Founder & Chairman of Vertoz, added, "It has been an honor to work with Himalaya on this impactful influencer campaign. The impressive viewership numbers and the positive feedback from the audience are a testament to the power of strategic influencer marketing. We are proud to have played a role in driving the success of Himalaya's turmeric face care products and look forward to future collaborations."

Ayush Sharma, Business Director- Digital at Motivator- GroupM, also remarked, "This campaign showcases the power of well-orchestrated influencer marketing. Vertoz and Motivator-Group M's combined efforts have amplified Himalaya's brand presence and created meaningful engagements with a vast audience. The results speak for themselves, and we are excited about the potential for future projects together."

The campaign's success underscores the effectiveness of leveraging influencer marketing to reach a wide audience and create meaningful connections with consumers. Vertoz remains committed to delivering innovative marketing solutions that drive tangible results for its clients.

About Vertoz

Vertoz (NSE: VERTOZ) is an AI-powered MadTech & CloudTech Platform, offering Digital Advertising, Marketing and Monetization (MadTech) & Digital Identity, and Cloud Infrastructure (CloudTech) catering to Businesses, Digital Marketers, Advertising Agencies, Digital Publishers, Cloud Providers, and Technology companies.

About Himalaya

Himalaya is a renowned brand known for its high-quality skincare products, formulated with natural ingredients and backed by extensive research. The brand is committed to promoting healthy and radiant skin, offering a range of products that cater to various skin types and concerns.

For media inquiries and further information, please contact:

Vertoz POC:

Richa Chikara

Lead Corporate Communication

Email: richa.chikara@vertoz.com

Phone: +91 22 6142 6067 / +1 (646) 895 6969

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor