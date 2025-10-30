Vervotech Opens Invitations for Travel Connections 2026 and Startup Launchpad

BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 30: Vervotech, a global leader in accommodation data technology, has officially announced the second edition of its highly anticipated global travel event, The Travel Connections 2026. The event, designed as an exclusive invitation-only congregation of 250+ C-suite executives, global industry leaders, and pioneering innovators, will convene on Wednesday, February 4, 2026, 11:45 AM at the iconic JW Marriott, Juhu, Mumbai.

Positioned not as a conference, but as a crucible for industry consensus, this exclusive event is set to challenge the operational status quo and chart the strategic roadmap for the next decade of travel.

Platforms, People, & Algorithms: Decoding the New Agents of Travel World

Moving past generalized discussions, The Travel Connections 2026 is anchored by the potent theme: 'Platforms, People & Algorithms: The New Agents of Travel Economy.'

This theme cuts straight to the heart of the industry's current transformation, exploring how technological scaffolding, human ingenuity, and machine intelligence are synthesizing to create (or dismantle) the next decade of travel experiences.

"The travel industry stands at a critical juncture where the lines between technology, human expertise, and data-driven insights are blurring," said Sanjay Ghare, Co-founder & CEO of Vervotech. "This year, Travel Connections 2026 isn't a conference for incremental thinking; it's a strategic forum to debate or explore who truly holds the keys to the travel economy. We are gathering the people who are not just observing this massive shift, but who are actively engineering it," he added. The core of the day features four signature panels, engineered to spark intense, high-level debate and facilitate one defining conversation about the trajectory of the travel economy.

Shri Ashish Shelar, Cabinet Minister of Information Technology & Minister of Cultural Affairs of Maharashtra, will be gracing the event as the honorary chief guest. Among the panelists are globally recognized leaders like Kahraman Yigit, Co-Founder & CEO of Olive Hospitality, Mustafa Alabsi, CEO of Within Earth Holidays, Sercihan Sen, Co-Founder & Managing Partner at Peakpoint Global, Sachin Narode, CEO of Xeni, and Camilo Pereira, Director of Juniper Travel Technology.

The day's agenda also features networking sessions that offer opportunities for connection and spotlighting innovation with the Travel Connections Launchpad- a dedicated stage for startups, innovators, and emerging technologies.

It is specially designed to give promising travel-tech companies a stage to debut, demonstrate, and amplify their innovation or ideas. Whether it is about introducing a product or unveiling the next big idea, the Launchpad connects innovators directly with industry leaders, investors, and media who can take their innovation to the next level, making it one of the major segments of Travel Connections 2026.

Registrations for Launchpad are now open. Those interested in showcasing can visit the Travel Connections' official website to check the Launchpad guidelines and apply.

Other than the Launchpad, Travel Connections also has in store for its attendees curated networking sessions designed to move beyond casual introductions and directly spark C-suite collaborations, strategic partnerships, and fresh opportunities.

The event will conclude with dinner and an engaging evening allowing the attendees to unwind, consolidate relationships, and finalize strategic takeaways with industry peers.

The Travel Connections 2026 is not merely an event; it is a strategic retreat for those charting the course of the global travel and hospitality industry. Attendance is strictly limited and curated to maintain the highest caliber of peer-to-peer engagement.

To secure a place at the event, request your invite through their official website- https://www.thetravelconnections.com/

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor