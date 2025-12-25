"Very soon, India will start exporting semiconductors": Amit Shah

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh) [India], December 25 : Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday emphasised that India will soon not only become self-reliant in the semiconductor industry but also begin exporting semiconductors.

Speaking at the 'Abhyudaya Madhya Pradesh Growth Summit', Shah said, "India has made a spectacular entry into the semiconductor industry. Soon, we will not only become self-reliant in the semiconductor sector, but also start exporting semiconductors."

Speaking on the overall performance of the Indian Economy, the Home Minister said, "Our forex reserves have crossed the record level of seven hundred billion dollars."

"Through the Digital India Mission, we have achieved most of the development in the shortest time. When Modi ji became Prime Minister, there were only seven crore internet users in this country, and by September 2025, we have created 101 crore internet users..." he said.

Notably, in September, as per the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) data, India's foreign exchange reserves had crossed the USD 700 billion mark.

India's foreign exchange reserves rose by USD 4.698 billion to USD 702.966 billion in the week ending September 12, according to the Reserve Bank of India's latest Weekly Statistical Supplement. This marks the third consecutive weekly increase, with the reserves crossing the much-awaited USD 700 billion mark.

The programme began with leaders offering a floral tribute to the statue of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his 101st birth anniversary.

Remembering Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Shah praised his nuclear ambitions and said, "It was Atal Ji who, in the face of global pressure, proposed the principle that nuclear power can also be used for peaceful purposes, and he made India a nuclear power. When infiltrators entered Kargil, there was immense international pressure to engage in discussions with Pakistan on an international platform. Atal Ji handled it with great firmness."

"He (Atal Bihari Vajpayee) said that we had made efforts for peace, but we were betrayed. Now, there can be no talks with Pakistan until every single infiltrator is driven out of India. The victory in Kargil is a testament to the resolute leadership of Atal Ji's era... On behalf of the crores of workers of the Bharatiya Janata Party and the people of the country, I offer my heartfelt tribute to him," Shah said.

Praising Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav for successfully organising the 'Abhyudaya Madhya Pradesh Growth Summit', Shah said, "I would like to congratulate Mohan Yadav ji because this structured industrial conclave was initiated by Narendra Modi ji in Gujarat. Narendra Modi ji scientifically started organising industrial summits under the name of Vibrant Gujarat, where a very large industrial summit was held in the state capital, attracting investment to the state. It was a very good effort and was successful."

"But Mohan Yadav ji has started something new: regional investment conclaves for the balanced development of the state. He has initiated these conclaves and groundbreaking ceremonies for investment projects in all regions of Madhya Pradesh. This will be very beneficial for the balanced development of all states in the coming days..." he said.

According to a statement from the Madhya Pradesh Government, during the 'Abhyudaya Madhya Pradesh Growth Summit', various development projects worth over Rs 2 lakh crore will be inaugurated.

The event is expected to witness the participation of 25,000 beneficiaries and thousands of entrepreneurs and investors, it said.

