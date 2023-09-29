Veteran Actress Sana Sha Honored with Dadasaheb Phalke Television Award 2023 for Outstanding Contribution to Indian Television”  

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 29: Renowned actress Sana Sha has expressed her elation upon receiving the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Television Award for the year 2023. The veteran actress, known for her outstanding work in the entertainment industry, was recognized for her exceptional contribution to Indian Television.

In response to the news of her win, Sana Sha shared her excitement, stating, “I was in Agra when I received the call. I didn’t realize what she was saying and I banged the phone, saying ki chaar baj rahe hain. Later I got a message, and I couldn’t believe it. It took a little time for me to realize it, and it was great news of being nominated for the Dadasaheb Phalke Award 2023.”

Sana Sha’s filmography has been marked by remarkable performances in films and web series over the years. Her dedication and talent have consistently left her mark in the industry.

Speaking about her work, Sana Sha emphasized her commitment to roles that empower women and showcase their talents, highlighting the multifaceted abilities of women.

The Dadasaheb Phalke Television Award is a significant honor that acknowledges outstanding achievements in the world of Indian Television. Sana Sha’s win is a testament to her excellence in the field.

Sana Sha’s impressive career has garnered her numerous accolades, including the National Award for Best Actress in 2023 for her role in “AATMA THE REVENGE” and the distinction of being the first recipient of the Centenary Award for Indian Television Personality of the Year 2023.

Her work has resonated with audiences, earning her the title of “queen of hearts.” Fans eagerly await her upcoming projects and wish her continued success in her endeavors.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification[at]gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor