Veteran Cricket Stars Go under the Hammer at Bharat Veteran Premier League’s Mumbai Auction

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 3: The most anticipated grand auction ceremony by Board for Veteran Cricket in India (BVCI) skyrocketed in Mumbai organised meticulously by IPCA (Indian Power Cricket Academy). It marked the launch of the much awaited Bharat Veteran Premier League (BVPL), a league dedicated for veteran cricket players. The BVPL is all set to kick off in the picturesque city of Dehradun in December 2023.

It is set to sizzle with six powerhouse teams, each boasting a roster of 16 players. Among them, 12 are international cricket stars namely Chris Gayle, Sanath Jayasuria, Michael Clarke, Christopher Mpofu, Thisara Perera, Phil Mustard, Owais Shah, Dilshan Munaweera, Shahriar Nafees, Robert Frylinck, adding a global touch to the league’s charm. Every team includes 12 regional talents, two international icons, and two Bharat Icons, ensuring a captivating blend of seasoned veterans. Every team includes 12 regional talents, two international icons, and two Bharat Icons, ensuring a captivating blend of seasoned veterans.

The auction has made all the fans go crazy. Telangana Tigers (TT) fans are overjoyed as they’ve landed the legendary Chris Gayle as their international icon. Meanwhile, Mumbai Champions have reason to celebrate as they’ve secured the services of the versatile Chris Morris as their International Icon. The Mumbai Champions are poised for an exhilarating season that promises a perfect blend of international flair and homegrown skill. Get ready for an unforgettable BVPL season!

Expressing his delight, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, who also serves as the President of BVCI, said, “BVPL is more than just a cricket league; it’s a celebration of the enduring love for cricket and the skill of our veteran players. I’m thrilled to see the enthusiasm and talent this league brings forth. We’re proud to support this initiative and look forward to an extraordinary season ahead.”

“The BVPL is an ode to the everlasting love of cricket among our veterans”, said Praveen Tyagi, acting president, BVCI, while expressing his enthusiasm. “It not only gives them a platform to display their talent and legacy, but it also reawakens the spirit of the game that has played a significant role in their and many other lives” he continued.

Manoj Sharma, Director, IPCA, shared his enthusiasm for the upcoming BVPL season saying, “I couldn’t be prouder of what BVPL represents – a platform that honors cricket legends and inspires new generations. We’ve poured our hearts into making this league a reality, and I’m confident it will deliver excitement and nostalgia in equal measure. Let’s gear up for an unforgettable cricketing journey together!”

Ambuj Dwivedi, CEO, IPCA expressed his excitement by saying, “IPCA is extremely honoured to associate with BVCI in actualising BVPL. Iam certain that this league will not only entertain the cricket lovers but spark inspiration in the younger generation, reminding them of the legends who once ruled the cricket field.”

The auction ceremony was honored with the presence of esteemed dignitaries from the world of cricket. Gregory Stephen Chappell grace the event through his live virtual presence & had interaction with the media. Among those in attendance were Farveez Maharoof, the renowned Sri Lankan Cricketer, and Atul Wassan, the former Indian cricket stalwart. Adding a touch of glamour to the occasion, television personality Shefali Bagga graced the event as the host, captivating the audience with her charm and wit.

Cricket fans are now eagerly waiting for December to witness the never before T20 cricket league. BVPL is surely promising a nostalgic yet exhilarating journey for cricket enthusiasts and players alike.

