Veteran industrialist Rahul Bajaj passes away at 83

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: February 12, 2022 03:40 PM2022-02-12T15:40:04+5:302022-02-12T15:43:56+5:30

Rahul Bajaj, Indian billionaire businessman passed away on Saturday. He was 83 years old. He was the chairman emeritus

Rahul Bajaj, Indian billionaire businessman passed away on Saturday. He was 83 years old. He was the chairman emeritus of the Indian conglomerate Bajaj Group. In 2001, Rahul Bajaj received the Padma Bhushan. From 2006 to 2010, he was a member of the Rajya Sabha, the upper house of the Parliament. 

In 2008, he split Bajaj Auto into three units - Bajaj Auto, finance company Bajaj Finserv and a holding company. Rahul Bajaj was grandson of Jamnalal Bajaj, an industrialist and prominent supporter of Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi during India’s independence struggle.

