Veterans Super League Set to Revolutionize Indian Football with Star-Studded Launch on September 1st 2025

New Delhi [India], July 10: In an exhilarating leap for Indian sports, M/s.:- Veterans Football Development Pvt Ltd is set to launch the Veterans Super League 2026 (VSL-26) India's first-ever football league exclusively for veteran players. The league launch event will take place on Monday September 1, 2025, at JW Marriott, Juhu, Mumbai.

Beginning February 2, 2026, this monumental league will stage 40 high-octane matches across the country's most iconic stadiums, rekindling the magic of Indian football through the return of over 350 legendary players.

Football icons like I.M. Vijayan, Bhaichung Bhutia, Syed Rahim Nabi, Mehtab Hossain, Subrata Paul, and Sandip Nandi are all set to relive their glory days, reigniting passion in fans across India. The league will also feature rising veterans like Manoj Choudhary, Rajesh Arya, Jaideep Khandelwal, Bhuvnesh Thapliyal, Surender Murjal, Shakti Singh, and Nasruddin Hussain, who will represent Delhi Falcon FC, promising fierce competition and unforgettable moments.

Adding a new dimension to this grand sporting revival is Bollywood actor and humanitarian Sonu Sood, who has joined the Veterans Super League as an integral ambassador and supporter. Known for his inspiring off-screen work and commitment to social causes, Sonu Sood's association will amplify the league's message of second innings, resilience, and recognition of unsung heroes.

The Veterans Super League will follow a round-robin format from February 2 to February 26, 2026, spanning premier venues like:

* Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium (Delhi)

* Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (Kolkata)

* Mumbai Football Arena

* Sree Kanteerava Stadium (Bengaluru)

* Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium (Kochi)

* Fatorda Stadium (Goa)

* GMC Balayogi Athletic Stadium (Hyderabad)

* Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium (Guwahati)

* Kalinga Stadium (Bhubaneswar)

* JRD Tata Sports Complex (Jamshedpur)

The grand launch event on Monday September, 1st-2025 at JW Marriott will feature the felicitation of football greats and prominent dignitaries from the Indian government. The evening will also include spectacular performances by Bollywood celebrities, adding a glamorous layer to the celebration.

Beginning 1st September-2025, the Veterans Super League will also open applications for franchise ownership, inviting passionate entrepreneurs, sports investors, and brands to join the league and become a part of sporting history.

"The Veterans Super League is more than just a sporting event - it's a heartfelt tribute to the legends who shaped Indian football," said Danish Parvez Khan, The Man of Today, Chairman & Managing Director of Veterans Football Development Pvt Ltd. "With support from personalities like Sonu Sood, & Tamanna Bhatia Actoress we aim to reignite the passion for football across India and honor those who kept the sport alive for generations."

With preparations in full swing, VSL is actively inviting sponsors and partners from various sectors. This is an unmissable opportunity to align with India's newest sporting milestone.

For Sponsorship & Franchise Inquiries:

* +91 9967788760, +91 9082283109

* veteransfootballdevelopment@gmail.com

* danishparvezkhanofficial2024@gmail.com

About Veterans Football Development Pvt Ltd

Under the visionary leadership of CMD Danish Parvez Khan, M/s.:- Veterans Football Development Pvt Ltd is committed to preserving and promoting the legacy of Indian football. Through initiatives like the Veterans Super League 2026, the organization provides a platform for former players to shine once again and inspire the next generation.

