Vezlay wins "Plant-Based Food of the Year 2025" award

VMPL

New Delhi [India], August 29: Vezlay Foods Private Limited, a leading brand in plant-based food products, has been honoured with the prestigious "Plant-Based Food of the Year 2025" award by the Star International MSME Forum. This recognition highlights the company's dedication to providing healthy and sustainable plant-based alternatives to the growing demand for nutritious food options.

The Star International MSME Forum is a leading platform for micro, small, and medium enterprises across India. The Forum brings together over 2,000 business owners, exporters, and industry leaders. It hosts the annual MSME Global Summit and the Star MSME Awards, recognizing standout innovations and leadership in the MSME sector.

Receiving the award, Mr. Laxman Das Bajaj, Chairman of Vezlay Foods Private Limited, said, "The demand for plant-based foods in India has grown significantly as more consumers seek healthier, sustainable options that align with modern lifestyles. These foods are not only rich in protein, fiber, and essential nutrients, but also offer a safe and tasty alternative to conventional diets."

Mr. Bajaj said, "Vezlay has been able to bring passion around plant-based food closer to every Indian home. At Vezlay, we blend health and nutrition with India's deep-rooted love for flavour."

Vezlay Foods, founded in 2010 by entrepreneur Amit Bajaj, was one of India's earliest innovators in the plant-based space. The company introduced nutritious, soy-based foods crafted especially for the Indian palate. Their range includes more than 40 products and includes easy-to-store items. These products are widely available through well-known retailers like Reliance, Raj Mandir, Le Marche, SPAR, and Spencer's. as well as online platforms like Big Basket and Swiggy Instamart. In addition to retail and online presence, Vezlay Foods also supplies its products to prestigious hotel chains including Novotel Pullman, The Oberoi, Hyatt, and Radisson, establishing its position as a trusted name in the plant-based industry.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor