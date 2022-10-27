Vfashiontech acquires multiple brands to boost luxury presence

Vfashiontech, the smart platform aiming to democratize apparel industry by bringing fashion designers, retailers, and customers on the same platform while providing end-to-end solutions in designing and manufacturing apparel to start-ups and budding designers; has acquired multiple brands of presenting diversified products to boost luxury presence.

Hannmar - a sustainable and well-designed fashion blended with luxury and opulence using organic material for Men's apparel; Zigzag Patterns - focused on design and bespoke development of ethnic silk traditional wear and 2Peace - silk-based innerwear and lingerie; are the three brands that will be operating under the umbrella of the Vfashiontech platform.

Vishnuraj, Founder and CEO, Vfashiontech said, "We are planning to expand this tech enabled smart SaaS platform using artificial intelligence, machine learning, metaverse and leveraging Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) with Analytics for helping fashion industry and start-ups embrace digital channels of sales and development while establishing new brands."

"It is a decision from all the three brands to come together to strengthen the smart platform and democratize fashion through concerted efforts and services in logo creation and other brand imagery, market research and positioning, campaign management, logistical supports, packaging of goods boosting each brand's identity and sales," he added.

Through these strategic brand tie-ups, Vfashiontech, not only help strengthen international brand presence of many Indian creators but also assist nearly 5 lakh weavers in India access digitized designing and sales platform.

"Our brands have unique and multiple identities. While one represents luxury brand in men's wear, the other is a luxury lingerie wear. Zigzag Patterns is focused on design and bespoke development of boutique ethnic silk wear for customers on international choreography troops or making customised products for destination weddings. All these products need curated marketing channels and different appeal to respective customers, Vfashiontech help the brands achieve this dream through the smart platform. We hope to make fashion accessible and of quality for every strata of our customer," Vishnuraj added.

Vfashiontech Pvt Ltd holds some of the most potentially promising start-up companies in India, with each having their own in-house manufacturing systems and headed by visionary entrepreneurs. With an aim to provide end-to-end solutions to retailers and entrepreneurs who want to have their own apparel business, Vfashiontech is looking for fund-raising to cater the current demand and scaling.

Vfashiontech is India's tech-driven democratic platform for visionary entrepreneurs aspiring to make a mark in the fashion industry. The company aims to provide high-calibre business solutions to e-commerce clothing businesses pan-India.

Vfashiontech is a boot strapped startup and looking for fund-raising for catering to the current demand and scaling.

For more information, please visit:

This story has been provided by NewsVoir.will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor