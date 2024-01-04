VGGS 2024: MSME conclave set to propel Gujarat's economic growth

Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], January 4 : The stage is set for the Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSME) Conclave, a pivotal event to be held on January 12 at the Mahatma Mandir Convention Hall as part of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024.

According to a press release from the Gujarat government, the Conclave will witness the esteemed presence of Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel along with senior officials from the Government of India and the Government of Gujarat.

The MSME Conclave, organized by the Industries Commissionerate, will unfold in three sessions.

The inaugural session, graced by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, will delve into the MSME ecosystem in India and Gujarat. The focus will extend to the role of MSMEs in the "Develop India @2047" agenda.

Dignitaries including Industries Minister Balwant Singh Rajput, Minister of State for Industries Harsh Sanghvi, and Minister of State for MSMEs Jagadish Vishwakarma will share their perspectives on the role of MSMEs in shaping the developmental narrative.

Following the inaugural session, two-panel discussions will unfold.

The first, themed "Driving Growth through Tech Adoption," will explore the realms of innovation and digitalization for the betterment of the MSME sector.

Areas such as the formalization of enterprises, equity financing, digital enablement, fintech, credit access, green technology, quality certification, circular economy, and skilling/re-skilling will take centre stage.

The second-panel discussion, titled 'Empowering Women Entrepreneurs for Inclusive Growth,' will serve as a platform for eminent personalities representing various sectors to share insights on women entrepreneurship.

The discourse will encompass addressing barriers faced by women entrepreneurs, elucidating challenges and opportunities, and sharing personal experiences of individuals from marginalized communities in the MSME sector.

The MSME Conclave will be a melting pot of ideas with eminent speakers from national and international levels, think tanks, multilateral agencies, government bodies, and academicians sharing valuable insights.

The focus will be on how Gujarat can harness opportunities through collaboration and innovation.

The state's ability to capitalize on the untapped potential within the MSME sector, especially among women, persons with disabilities, SC/ST communities, will be central to the discussions.

Speaking on the significance of MSMEs, Sandeep Sagle, Industries Commissioner, Government of Gujarat, emphasized that MSMEs have played a dynamic role in the Indian economy over the last five decades.

Contributing 30 per cent to the country's GDP, the sector has been instrumental in promoting entrepreneurship and creating substantial employment opportunities.

Sagle highlighted the potential for inclusive growth by promoting entrepreneurship among women and marginalized communities in the MSME sector.

Recognizing the untapped talent pool, the Conclave aims to facilitate collaboration and innovation to propel Gujarat's economic growth.

Sagle said, "By promoting entrepreneurship among women, persons with disabilities, SC/ST etc. in the MSME sector, Gujarat can utilize the huge pool of untapped talent and work towards inclusive growth".

Sandeep Sagle extended a warm invitation to stakeholders, industry experts, and policymakers, urging them to participate and contribute to this transformative session aimed at shaping the trajectory of MSMEs in Gujarat.

The MSME sector's integral role in India's journey toward becoming a developed nation by 2047 underscores the critical importance of platforms like the MSME Conclave in driving economic progress.

