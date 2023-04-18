VGL Group launches the second edition of 'Catapult: A Global Product Search Program'

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], April 18 (/GPRC): Vaibhav Global Limited (VGL) is elated to announce that its subsidiaries Shop LC (US) and Shop TJC (UK) have launched the second edition of 'Catapult: A global product search program' in collaboration with RangeMe- a globally recognized platform aiming at discovering new and innovative products.

The first edition of Catapult was a huge success having received hundreds of product ideas globally. Our top 11 finalists got the chance to sell their innovative products on our proprietary live TV channels across the US and UK.

VGL Group, being present in ~102 million households across US and UK, will provide an opportunity to the participants to incubate, create and showcase innovative products on our TV and digital platforms. Participants can leverage our in-house manufacturing capabilities and experienced business personnel to identify and bring to market the latest and most innovative products from around the world.

The application window has been opened from 14th April 2023 and will close on 15th May 2023. To apply for CATAPULT please visit TJC's and Shop LC's websites as follows:

TJC - https://www.tjc.co.uk/catapult.html

ShopLC - https://www.shoplc.com/catapult.html

"We are excited to announce the launch of the second edition of Catapult, following the great success of our first program," said Kulathendral, Chief Innovation Officer at VGL. "Our goal is to continue identifying the most promising startups in the Fashion Jewellery and Lifestyle products category including Health, Wellness, Supplements, Mobility, Beauty, and other innovative lifestyle products and provide them with the necessary resources and mentorship to achieve success. Through this program, we aim to foster innovation and help entrepreneurs bring their ground-breaking products to market. We can't wait to see what the next generation of entrepreneurs will bring to the table!" says Kulathendral, Chief Innovation Officer, Vaibhav Global Limited.

"RangeMe is proud to partner with TJC and Shop LC on CATAPULT, and we are excited to help retailers discover new suppliers and bring innovative products to their customers," said John van der Valk, RangeMe Europe's CEO. "Through this program, we hope to allow suppliers to expand their reach and access new markets while providing TJC and Shop LC with fresh, innovative products to offer to their customers."

