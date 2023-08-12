VGP Marine Kingdom Presents VGP Freedom Waves – India’s First Underwater Independence Day Art Gallery

ThePRTree

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], August 12: VGP Marine Kingdom, the renowned Aquarium, is thrilled to announce its upcoming Independence Day celebration, "VGP Freedom Waves," a spectacular tribute to India's rich history and the heroic leaders who paved the path to freedom. This grand event promises to be an awe-inspiring spectacle, blending art, history, and patriotism to commemorate the nation's independence.

At the heart of the "VGP Freedom Waves" celebration is a captivating art exhibition, inviting visitors to embark on an artistic journey that delves into India's glorious struggle for freedom. Attendees will have the unique opportunity to relive the courageous stories of iconic freedom fighters who valiantly fought against British rule.

The exhibition will showcase significant events and pivotal moments in India's fight for independence, including the Dandi March and the Quit India Movement. Each artwork meticulously captures the indomitable spirit of the leaders who led the nation's relentless pursuit of liberty and justice.

“VGP Freedom Waves" is more than just a spectacle; it is a sincere and heartfelt tribute to India's heroes. Attendees will have the chance to learn about the lives and struggles of revered leaders like Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru, Kodi Katha Kumaran & Bharathiar, as well as many other great souls who played instrumental roles in shaping India's destiny. Their unwavering determination and unyielding love for the motherland will be commemorated with the utmost respect and gratitude.

As the day unfolds, attendees will gather at VGP Marine Kingdom's magnificent underwater section for a truly unique and awe-inspiring tribute to India's independence. Divers will perform a Skit underwater, symbolizing India's sovereignty and unity.

This one-of-a-kind underwater tribute combines the beauty of marine life with the solemnity of patriotism, exemplifying India's harmonious coexistence with nature. It serves as a poignant reminder of the importance of preserving the nation's heritage for generations to come.

Join the Celebration:

VGP Marine Kingdom invites everyone to be part of this momentous occasion as we come together to commemorate the struggles, sacrifices, and triumphs that shaped India's journey to independence and progress. "VGP Freedom Waves" promises to be an unforgettable experience, leaving attendees inspired, enlightened, and filled with a renewed sense of patriotism.

Let us unite in pride and respect for our motherland, embracing the spirit of freedom and harmony that binds us all as proud Indians. Don't miss the chance to be a part of "VGP Freedom Waves" at VGP Marine Kingdom on Independence Day.

With the mission to educate, entertain and raise awareness about aquatic life, VGP Marine Kingdom is the latest addition to the VGP Group's enterprises that launched on April 21st 2019. This is India's first and largest walkthrough aquarium with an underwater tunnel that is compared by many to the one in Sentosa, Singapore, and other world class aquariums in the world. Spread across 70,000 sq.ft., there are a total of 35 exhibits and counting with big and small tanks containing over 250 species of marine creatures including sharks, rays from across 5 habitats. Namely Rainforest, Gorge, Mangrove, Coastal and Deep Ocean.It also extends into a multi-level banquet facility comprising of an underwater view of our deep ocean tank showcasing sharks, rays and other exotic marine creatures

Date: 11th August 2023 – 15th August 2023

Shows:

1. Art Exhibition – 9.30am till 7.30 pm

2. Underwater Shows – 4 Shows / 11.00am 12.30am 3.00pm 5.00pm

Use coupon code SAVE10PR to avail 10% discount at www.vgpmarinekingdom.in

(Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by ThePRTree.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor