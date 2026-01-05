VGRC to attract large-scale investments in Saurashtra–Kutch: Gujarat Dy CM Sanghavi

Rajkot, Jan 5 Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi said on Monday that the Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference (VGRC) will pave the way for large-scale investments in the Saurashtra and Kutch regions.

Addressing a press conference at the Rajkot District Collector's office, he added that the state government is committed to resolving issues faced by small and large industrialists on priority to enable faster industrial growth.

Deputy Chief Minister Sanghavi said that, under the guidance of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, a coordination meeting was held in Rajkot with industrialists from Saurashtra–Kutch, along with group meetings involving all concerned departments.

The objective, he said, was to ensure on-the-spot resolution of grievances, representations and operational challenges faced by entrepreneurs so that they can expand operations and attract fresh investments.

Describing Rajkot as Gujarat's "growth engine" in the manufacturing sector, Deputy Chief Minister Sanghavi said the city has immense potential to draw investments from across India and abroad.

He noted that following the successful organisation of the first VGRC in Mehsana, Rajkot has been selected as the venue for the next regional conference to further strengthen industrial momentum in the region.

He informed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference on January 11 at Marwadi University in Rajkot.

The conference, Deputy CM Sanghavi said, is expected to act as a catalyst for significant investments in Saurashtra and Kutch in the coming days.

The Deputy Chief Minister added that while Rajkot has witnessed rapid progress across sectors, including manufacturing, the state government is keen to accelerate development further and make it easier for traders, manufacturers and industrialists to operate.

"That is why today's interaction with industry stakeholders was organised," he said.

Highlighting the state's incentive framework, Deputy Chief Minister Sanghavi said that under various industrial policies of the Gujarat government, incentive assistance worth Rs 956.51 crore has been distributed to 10,435 industrialists from Rajkot.

Additionally, approval letters amounting to Rs 661.73 crore will be issued to 137 industrialists from Saurashtra–Kutch under schemes such as Textile Incentives to Industries, Environmental Industrial Infrastructure Facilities, and schemes for small-scale industries.

He claimed that Gujarat is the fastest state in the country in disbursing industrial incentives and that the Industries Department is working round the clock to further speed up the process.

He also said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Gujarat has emerged as the most successful state in attracting investments.

"In the coming days as well, under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, the Gujarat government, with the cooperation of citizens, will continue to bring maximum investment to the state and move forward on the path of development," Deputy CM Sanghavi added.

Meanwhile, In-charge Minister Jitu Vaghani welcomed the state government's approach of holding direct meetings with industrialists.

He said that entrepreneurs and traders play a vital role in strengthening the state's economy, and resolving their issues at the local level while addressing policy-related matters promptly at the state level is a commendable initiative.

The press conference was attended by Additional Chief Secretary (Revenue) Jayanti Ravi, Additional Chief Secretary (Industries and Mines) Mamta Verma, legislators Uday Kangad, Darshita Shah and Durlabh Dethariya, and Rajkot District Collector Om Prakash, among others.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor