VGU, Jaipur is now ranked 646th globally for Merit, Excellence and Impact (MEI) in the India University Ranking

New Delhi [India], June 3: Vivekananda Global University (VGU), a forward-looking multidisciplinary private university in Jaipur, was established by the Act of Rajasthan State Legislature (11/2012) and recognized under section 2f of the UGC Act 1956. Approved by UGC, Bar Council of India, Council of Architecture, and Pharmacy Council of India, VGU is a provisional member of the AIU. The university offers UG, PG, and doctorate programs across diverse fields, including Agriculture, Engineering, Computer Science, Architecture, Design, Basic & Applied Sciences, Management, Law, Humanities, Journalism, Hospitality, Medical Sciences, and Pharmacy. Additionally, VGU offers distance and online programs in disciplines.

The Promoters of VGU are professionals/bureaucrats and have setup more than a dozen institution during the last 40 years, these include Gramotthan Vidhya Peeth Nagaur, Swami Keshwanand Institute of Technology Jaipur, Marudhar Education Society BNR and Vivek Techno Schools at Jaipur, Bikaner & Naguar. VIT Campus Jaipur & finally the VGU Jaipur In all, they have established 12 educational institutions in the state of Rajasthan wherein about 10,000 students are pursuing education and more than the same number have graduated and are well placed. These Institutes have also created 120 + startups, some of which have a turnover of Rs.1 crore and above.

Dr. Lalit K. Panwar, IAS (Retd), former Chairman, RPSC is the Chairperson (Chancellor) of VGU. Dr. K Ram, IPS (Retd.), former Director General of Police, is the Chief Patron of the University and Dr. K R Bagaria, former member RPSC, is the Chief Executive of the University (Vice Chairperson). Dr. Onkar in the Chief Finance Officer. Prof. M.P. Poonia and Prof. Sandeep Snacheti are the Members of the Board of Management of VGU.

With over 10,000 students from 33 states/UTs and 23 countries, VGU is dedicated to quality education, ethics, and innovation. The Ministry of Education, GOI, ranked VGU in the Band of 6-25 in private institutions and No. 1 in Rajasthan in ARIIA. Recognized as the "University of the Year - West" by ASSOCHAM, VGU has secured substantial R&D funding, including Rs 242 Lakh from NITI Aayog and Rs 100 Lakh under the ASPIRE scheme for establishing innovation and business incubation centers. SIDBI has established SWAVLAMBAN Chair at VGU for promoting entrepreneurship. University's B.Sc. (Hons.) Agriculture Program has been accredited by Indian Council of Agriculture Research (ICAR).

VGU boasts a 90% placement rate with the highest package at 43 lakhs per annum. The university is an active research hub, publishing over 2500 Scopus-indexed papers and securing 232 patents and has more than 15 copyrights. Awarded NAAC A+ Grade, ranked 3rd in India and 646 globally by GU Rankings, ranked in Diamond Band as institution of Prominence by R World Institutional Ranking for the implementation of OBE.

VGU has entered into MoUs with 80 Institutions / organizations for academic, research and consultancy purposes. VGU has been running Army and Air Wing troops under NCC and three units of NSS. The university is actively participating in the societal activities and students of VGU provide feasible solutions to the society.

VGU is committed to excellence in education, research, and innovation. The institution's diverse courses and multicultural environment position it as a top choice for future generations.

