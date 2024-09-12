VI John India Unveils Asia's First 8-Foot Ganpati Made from Shaving Cream and Foam

VMPL

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], September 12: In a unique blend of creativity, tradition, and innovation, VI John India, a significant name in the men's grooming industry, has unveiled a spectacular 8-foot Ganpati statue, crafted entirely from shaving cream and foam. Revealed at Grand Street Mall in Pune, this awe-inspiring sculpture, named VI John Ganpati, was officially recognised by the Asia Book of Records as the Largest Ganpati made out of Shaving Cream and Foam.

This creative initiative is part of VI John India's mission to highlight the significance of grooming in daily life. By choosing Lord Ganpatiwho symbolises wisdom, new beginnings, and successthe brand sought to creatively communicate the importance of self-care and personal grooming.

To drive this message home, VI John Ganpati was constructed using VI John's latest product launches: VI John Premium Shaving Cream and VI John Special Moisturising Formula-based Shaving Foam.

The construction of this one-of-a-kind Ganpati required over 3,500 units of shaving cream and foam and was brought to life after 15 days of meticulous work and countless hours of creative effort. The result is a visually stunning tribute that merges the artistry of sculpture with the brand's core values of grooming and self-care.

Speaking on the occasion, Ashutosh Chaudharie, General Manager Marketing, VI John India shared "Ganesh Chaturthi is a time of devotion, new beginnings, and celebration. We wanted to showcase that grooming is an important part of personal care, just as Ganpati Bappa holds an important place in our hearts. The VI John Ganpati is our way of honouring the tradition while creatively demonstrating the importance of grooming."

The VI John Ganpati unveiling was met with overwhelming enthusiasm from mall visitors and devotees alike. As a highlight of the event, the statue has also garnered widespread media coverage, strengthening the brand's connection with customers during the festive season.

With this initiative, VI John India has successfully blended its brand philosophy with the spirit of Ganesh Chaturthi, creating a memorable marketing campaign that resonates with tradition and modern values.

About VI John India

VI John India is a leading brand in the grooming and personal care sector, known for its wide range of shaving creams, foams, deodorants, and skincare products. Trusted by consumers across India for its high-quality offerings, VI John continues to innovate and bring forward products that promote self-care and confidence.

