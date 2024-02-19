Viatris Certified as a Great Place to Work in India for the Third Consecutive Year

BusinessWire India

Telangana (Hyderabad) [India], February 19: Mylan Laboratories Limited (a Viatris Company) has been recognized with the prestigious Great Place to Work® CertificationTM in India for the third consecutive time. This recognition is a testament to Viatris' commitment to fostering a positive, engaging, and inclusive workplace culture that values the well-being and professional development of its employees. The certification reaffirms Viatris' commitment to making its employees feel valued, supported, and heard.

Great Place To Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting, and insights they need to make strategic people decisions.

According to the Great Place to Work® National Trust Index(c) Employee Survey, which evaluated Viatris across five categories - credibility, respect, fairness, pride, and collaboration - 89 per cent of respondents expressed that Viatris India is a Great Place to Work.

Commenting on the certification, Udbhav Ganjoo, Head of HR - Global Operations, India, Emerging Asia & Access Markets, said, "We are honored to receive the Great Place to Work® CertificationTM in India for the third consecutive year, since 2022. This achievement is a testimony to the collective efforts of our dedicated team members. We have established an employee-centric culture that fosters empowerment and development for our employees. At Viatris, we are cultivating a culture that prioritizes performance, engagement, and inclusivity. We encourage our colleagues to be authentic, leveraging their unique experiences, perspectives, and skills to make a meaningful impact on the lives of others."

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor