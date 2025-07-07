VIBE 2025 Set to Transform Industry-Specific AI Adoption in 48 Hours

NewsVoir

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 7: Upekkha, the India-US accelerator that has backed over 100 SaaS and AI startups, has announced VIBE 2025 (Vertical Intelligence & BEyond), the world's first summit dedicated exclusively to vertical AI. Scheduled for 10-11 July 2025 at The Leela Palace, Bengaluru, and co-hosted with SaaSBoomi, this two-day flagship event will showcase how AI can move from concept to real-world deployment within just 48 hours.

"Walk in with a problem statement, walk out with a working AI pilot in 48 hours." This bold promise underpins VIBE 2025's mission to convert AI ambition into actionable outcomes.

"AI hype is cheap. Outcomes are priceless. At VIBE, a banker, a healthcare firm, or a manufacturer can frame a real problem on Day 1 and see a functional AI first pilot in forty eight hours," said Prasanna Krishnamoorthy, Convener, VIBE & Partner, Upekkha.

VIBE 2025 features VIBE Pilots, the world's first AI pilot festival. This 24-hour innovation sprint invites enterprise leaders to present live challenges from their strategic priorities. Pre-selected AI startups will build working prototypes to solve these challenges, with CXOs providing immediate feedback. From fraud detection in finance to inventory management in retail, these pilots are designed to lead directly to partnerships and deployments.

"AI destroyed the junior developer market and built one of the fastest categories in history, from nothing to $1.6B in ARR in AI coding in under a year. It is coming for verticals next. We are bringing 200 startups and 100 CxOs to VIBE Summit to shape how to navigate this," said Thiyagarajan Maruthavanan, Convener, VIBE & Partner, Upekkha.

VIBE 2025 will feature headline voices such as Shekhar Kirani (Accel) and Pratik Pal (Tata Group) on India's $50 billion AI opportunity, and Shankar Maruwada (EkStep, Aadhaar) on the country as the AI use-case capital. Leaders from Renault Nissan, ABB, Airbus, and Accenture will cover AI in manufacturing. Banking, consumer-tech, healthcare, and insurance insights will come from Muthoot, Ujjivan Bank, Citi, Tata Digital, Sarvam.AI, Narayana Health, Dozee, HDFC Securities, HDFC Life, and MediAssist.

The summit opens with a keynote and masterclass by Simon Wardley on navigating AI's platform shift, and closes Day 1 with Prof. Saras Sarasvathy urging enterprises and entrepreneurs to co-create in uncertainty.

VIBE 2025 promises over 20 sessions featuring 50 speakers, with participation from 200 AI-native startups and more than 100 CXOs and investors. The event will include VIBE Pilots, sector-specific sessions across banking, insurance, manufacturing, health, energy, space, and consumer-tech, as well as the VIBE Awards, which will spotlight AI deployments already generating real revenue and impact. Closed-door CXO dinners and boardroom workshops will enable deep dives into data governance, regulation, and AI strategy.

"Satya Nadella recently called India 'the AI use-case capital of the world.' VIBE 2025 turns that headline into a market by matching domain pain-points with AI talent and capital in real time. We don't need another 10-year transformation roadmap. We need an AI pilot that proves itself in 10 hours. VIBE is where we're making it happen," said Avinash Raghava, CEO, SaaSBoomi.

Unlike traditional AI conferences that focus on horizontal Gen-AI trends with slide decks and vendor booths, VIBE 2025 will deliver live 24-hour build sprints with pre-matched startups and CXOs, producing ready-to-deploy pilots and curated enterprise-startup partnerships. The summit focuses on delivering vertical AI solutions tailored for specific industries.

For agenda, tickets, and further information, visit thevibesummit.com. The detailed schedule is available at vibesummit2025.sched.com.

Upekkha is an AI Accelerator for global Indian founders. The company partners with founders building next-generation AI software companies. Established in 2017, Upekkha has become a powerful force in reshaping the Indian startup ecosystem.

SaaSBoomi is a community-led platform that brings together SaaS (Software-as-a-Service) founders, builders, and enthusiasts to share knowledge, collaborate, and accelerate the growth of SaaS businesses, primarily in India. Founded in 2015 as an informal network of SaaS founders eager to learn from one another, SaaSBoomi has grown into a vibrant community representing over 1,500 companies.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor