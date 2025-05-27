Vibe8 Entertainment Drops Hit Track by Milan Joshi, Starring Riva Arora and Kinshuk Vaidya

Surat (Gujarat) [India], May 27: The producers from Vibe8 Entertainment, The Gattu, Ravi Thakkar and Sagar Bhalala have just released a brand new single that is fast becoming everyone’s favorite among music fans for its catchy vibe, upbeat rhythms, and amazing visuals. Directed by Milan Joshi and starring internet star Riva Arora and TV heartthrob Kinshuk Vaidya, the song has been produced by the top music label. With its flawless mix of peppy beats and earworm melodies, the song has already touched hearts of listeners of all ages.

Bearing the title of “Jungle Mein Mor Nache,” the song is an overnight sensation due to its upbeat and dancing rhythms. The song presents a memorable atmosphere, supported by the compelling voices of vocalist Dev Negi and the strong music presented by DJ Kwid and Gaurav Dhola.Lending a thrilling element to the song’s energy is the rap segment by the versatile Jolly Jatt, whose cutting-edge lines lend a city-like flavor to the song.

Directed by visionary Milan Joshi, Jungle Mein Mor Nache is an awe-inspiring cinematic expedition into the midst of the wild, where human spirit clashes with nature’s untamed beauty.With a superior narrative, Milan unleashes a never-seen-before avatar of the cast, breaking new grounds with bold visuals and innovative characterizations. The concept of the song, spun with myth and realism, takes viewers to an arena of unseen tales. Joshi’s direction is sheer genius, bringing out the spirit of the jungle and its secrets, and taking the performance of actors to greater heights. Director alongwith his known DOP Jayesh Kaushik reflected their path-breaking ideas through lense.

What makes “Jungle Mein Mor Nache” unique is the charged on-screen rapport between the lead actors — Riva Arora, popular for her viral online presence, and Kinshuk Vaidya, popular for his hit in one of the childhood cult TV shows. Riva Arora, who has been gaining massive popularity on social media platforms, brings her infectious energy to the song's visuals, leaving viewers mesmerized with her unique style and effortless screen presence. Her confident, contemporary look paired with a playful attitude has made her an audience favorite, and her performance in this music video is no exception.

Already hailed as a party anthem, “Jungle Mein Mor Nache” is evidence of the power of music, with its thundering beats and celebrity collaborations, to enthrall and bind people from all walks of life in a manner that crosses borders.

