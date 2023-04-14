Vibecrafts achieves impressive business milestone with 20 crore turnover in 2023

New Delhi [India], April 14 (/SRV): Vibecrafts, a leading Indian company that specializes in offering premium yet affordable services, has announced its remarkable achievement of completing 20 crores of business in the financial month of 2023. This is a significant milestone for the company, as it marks a substantial increase in revenue from the previous year. In 2021, the company made a turnover of 2 crores, which increased to 7 crores in 2022, and now an impressive 20 crores in 2023.

Vibecraft's success can be attributed to its unique business model, which focuses on providing a premium yet affordable service. This model has allowed them to target the upper-middle-class market, which is a lucrative and often underserved segment of the population. The brand's D2C business and e-commerce channels have made it easily accessible to customers, further enhancing its reach and appeal.

The brand offers a wide range of home decor and craft products, including premium wall paintings, paintings by design, wall frames, big paintings, frame sets, wall clocks, wall plates, and paintings by shape. The products are suited to different rooms and spaces, with options for spiritual and religious paintings, nature paintings, and paintings by art. The company provides accessories for wall paintings, including nails and wall plugs, and offers a unique range of wall plates that can be used to create focal points in living rooms or commercial setups. Additionally, Vibecrafts has a collection of decorative wall clocks that combine time display and home decoration.

Innovation and customer service are the cornerstones of Vibecraft's prosperity. They invest in top-of-the-line machinery from Germany and Korea to deliver the finest quality services to their customers. Thanks to their unwavering commitment to providing exceptional support, the company has amassed a loyal customer base of 200,000 people with an impressive growth trajectory and aspires to become a household name soon. Their objective for the upcoming fiscal year is to attain a 100 crore business target by 2024 by persistently emphasizing innovation, customer service, and premium yet reasonable services, which will help the company in achieving its objective.

Nidhi Garg and Nitika Bansal, are the Directors of Vibecraft.

Vibecraft's accomplishments are a testament to its commitment to delivering exceptional services, investing in quality machinery, and offering innovative solutions to its customers. As they continue to expand and establish themselves as a known brand, their dedication to customer satisfaction and innovation will undoubtedly help them reach even greater heights in the future.

For more information, please visit: https://vibecrafts.com/

