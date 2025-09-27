VIBGYOR Celebrates Every Child with ‘Infinite Possibilities’ as 2026–27 Admissions Begin

Admissions for Academic Year 2026–27 Now Open Across 40 Schools in 15 Cities

New Delhi [India], September 27: Education today goes beyond the traditional boundaries of classrooms and tests. In a world characterised by fast change and innovation, all-around development is the hallmark of progressive education. The VIBGYOR Group of Schools, driven by the vision of its Founder Chairman Rustom Kerawalla, has reaffirmed this once again with the rollout of its new brand campaign, “VIBGYOR Infinite Possibilities.”

The movement aims to bring into focus the fact that each child has unique talents, aspirations, and hidden potentialities waiting to be unearthed. With more than two decades of excellence, VIBGYOR continues to redefine the shape of K-12 education in India, inspiring students to pursue dreams in academics, arts, sports, and science with equal passion.

A Campaign Beyond Academics

Vice Chairperson Kavita Kerawalla encapsulated the essence of the initiative, stating:

“Education is no longer just about academic results. It is about equipping children with the skills, confidence and curiosity to navigate an ever-changing world. ‘Infinite Possibilities' is not just a campaign for us; our core philosophy reflects that every child is unique and every dream is valid.”

At its core, the campaign is not mere branding; it is a reaffirmation of VIBGYOR's enduring ethos. With a presence in 15 cities and 40 schools catering to more than 55,000 students, the Group has consistently emphasized that learning extends beyond the boundaries of textbooks.

Five Pillars of the “Infinite Possibilities” Approach

1. STEM and Robotics Innovation

By focused STEM facilities and robotics courses, students are exposed to advanced technologies that spark scientific interest. This develops critical thinking and helps them prepare for engineering, medical, and technology careers.

2. Arts and Creative Expression

Art classes, drama performances, and musical programs foster creativity. These spaces give children the freedom to try various mediums, developing self-expression and innovation that breed confidence.

3. Global Awareness through VMUN

The elite VIBGYOR Model United Nations (VMUN) provides students with the skills of negotiation, diplomacy, and leadership. Through role play of real-life international issues, students acquire global mindsets and empathy—vital qualities in the 21st century.

4. Comprehensive Sports Curriculum

From football and swimming to athletics and martial arts, VIBGYOR incorporates sports into its curriculum. These programs teach discipline, endurance, teamwork, and physical fitness—essential life skills for one’s development.

5. Life Skills and Academic Balance

The Group blends national and international curricula (CISCE, CBSE, and Cambridge) with life-skill education. This dual focus ensures that students are not only academically strong but also emotionally and socially equipped for tomorrow's challenges.

Why “VIBGYOR Infinite Possibilities” Matters

The focus keyword, VIBGYOR Infinite Possibilities, is not a slogan but a philosophy. It signals to parents that the institution recognizes individuality and nurtures potential without forcing students into narrow molds. Whether a child aspires to be a chemical engineer, a musician, or a robotic innovator, the school creates an environment where these ambitions are encouraged and supported.

Moreover, in today's competitive education landscape, this campaign illustrates how learning institutions must balance results with character development. VIBGYOR's multi-dimensional strategy ensures that graduates are not only achievers but also visionaries capable of shaping the future.

Admissions Open for 2026–27

As part of this campaign, VIBGYOR has announced that admissions for the 2026–27 academic year are now open. Parents are encouraged to visit campuses, engage with faculty, and witness firsthand how the institution delivers on its promise of infinite possibilities.

The campaign ultimately reminds stakeholders that education is not just about preparing children for exams—it is about preparing them for life.

