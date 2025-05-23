VIBGYOR Group of Schools Celebrates Stellar Cambridge Results

BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 23: VIBGYOR Group of Schools, a leading network of K-12 institutions in India, proudly announces the outstanding performance of its students in the Cambridge (CIE) IGCSE (Grade 10), AS (Grade 11), and A Level l (Grade 12) examinations for the academic year 2024-25. These stellar results reflect VIBGYOR's progressive educational vision, international benchmarks, and steadfast commitment to nurturing globally competent learners.

The achievement is particularly meaningful as Indian families increasingly seek globally aligned academic pathways. With the international education sector growing steadily, marked by a 14% rise in international schools, a 40% surge in student enrollment, and a 36% increase in staff recruitment over the past five years, according to the ISC research. There is a clear shift toward education that goes beyond rote learning. In this context, the newly launched VIBGYOR World Academy in Bhopal and Nagpur, offering the Cambridge curriculum, stands out as a preferred choice for parents focused on nurturing 21st-century skills such as critical thinking, collaboration, creativity, and digital fluency.

What differentiates VIBGYOR's approach is how seamlessly it integrates the strengths of the Cambridge curriculum into its educational framework. Known for its flexibility and global relevance, the Cambridge system encourages students to engage with real-world problems, apply interdisciplinary knowledge, and demonstrate their learning through coursework and projects, not just exams. At VIBGYOR World Academy, this is further elevated through the use of Apple-enabled digital classrooms, immersive co-curricular activities, and a personalised learning model that puts student interests and potential at the centre.

The result of this integrated approach is evident in the academic excellence achieved across VIBGYOR campuses. Students secured numerous A* and A grades, with several earning subject distinctionsa reflection not only of their hard work, but also of the environment that supports their growth intellectually, emotionally, and creatively.

"It gives me great pride to see how well our Cambridge students thrive on a curriculum that demands both academic rigour and intellectual independence," said Kavita Kerawalla, Vice-Chairperson, VIBGYOR Group of Schools. "These results go beyond traditional markers of success, they represent a global outlook, critical thinking abilities and adaptability that our students develop through the Cambridge pathway. My heartfelt congratulations to each of them and gratitude to our educators and parents who enabled this journey."

VIBGYOR World Academy, located in Nagpur and Bhopal, offers the Cambridge curriculum through a unique combination of academic excellence and technology-enhanced classrooms. These Apple-enabled environments support a rich, interactive learning experience and promote inquiry-based teaching. The Academy is designed to foster critical thinking, creativity, and global citizenship, preparing students for academic success and leadership in a rapidly changing world.

