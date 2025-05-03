VIBGYOR High Students Achieve Top Scores in ICSE 10th Board Examinations

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 3:Students from VIBGYOR Group of Schools have once again demonstrated academic excellence by securing exceptional results in the ICSE (Class 10) Board Examinations 2024-25. This year's results reaffirm the institution's commitment to nurturing academic brilliance and holistic development.

Among the many outstanding achievers, Samit Punamia from VIBGYOR High, Marathahalli, Bengaluru, emerged as one of the top scorers with an exceptional 99.80%, earning accolades and making the school community proud.

Several other students from across VIBGYOR campuses in other cities in India also delivered phenomenal performances:

Ridhima Goswami – 99.60% (Balewadi, Pune)

– 99.60% (Balewadi, Pune) Ira Agarwal – 99.60% (Haralur, Bengaluru)

– 99.60% (Haralur, Bengaluru) Aashi Chandak – 99.60% (Malad East, Mumbai)

– 99.60% (Malad East, Mumbai) Adaa Sinha – 99.60% (Marathahalli, Bengaluru)

– 99.60% (Marathahalli, Bengaluru) Vidit Jain – 99.40% (Balewadi, Pune)

These outstanding results are a testimony to the sincere and consistent hard work by the talented students, the constant support of their parents, and the dedicated efforts of the teachers and the school leadership.

Commenting on the results, Ms. Kavita Kerawalla, Vice Chairperson, VIBGYOR Group of Schools said,

“We are incredibly proud of our students’ achievements. These results reflect the success of our holistic approach to education, the academic framework, which focuses not only on curriculum delivery but on encouraging critical thinking, perseverance, and values that shape responsible global citizens.”

The VIBGYOR Group of Schools continues its tradition of excellence in education, equipping students to shine in competitive academic environments while developing a strong moral and emotional foundation.

About VIBGYOR Group of Schools

VIBGYOR Group of Schools is one of India's leading school chains, known for its holistic, student-centric approach to education. With a focus on academic rigor, extracurricular excellence, and character development, VIBGYOR prepares students to succeed in all walks of life.

