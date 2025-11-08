Vibha Singal Joins Marzi by Primus as Co-Founder to Build India's Health & Happiness Ecosystem for a Million Elders

NewsVoir

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 8: Marzi by Primus, India's pioneering active-ageing platform, has announced the appointment of Vibha Singal as its Co-Founder. With nearly two decades of experience building and scaling tech-first consumer businesses across Asia-Pacific, Vibha joins Founder Adarsh Narahari in leading Marzi's mission to create a world-class ecosystem that enables seniors to live with independence, dignity and joy.

Marzi is embarking on an ambitious journey to impact over 100,000 elders in the next year and one million by 2030 through a blend of technology, community and care that redefines how India experiences ageing.

Vibha's appointment marks a pivotal step in Marzi's evolution into a full-stack, purpose-driven platform for India's 55+ generation. As Co-Founder, she will shape the company's long-term strategy, performance culture and organizational vision building a strong foundation that integrates technology, empathy and impact. Her leadership will be instrumental in scaling Marzi's offerings across travel, health and lifestyle, while strengthening its product and technology core.

"My aspiration is to revolutionize the way we view ageing moving away from decline toward celebration of experience, wisdom and possibility. At Marzi, we aim to build a world-class, tech-enabled ecosystem that empowers every senior to live life on their own terms with dignity, joy and a deep sense of belonging." said Vibha Singal, Co-Founder, Marzi by Primus.

Vibha has held senior leadership roles at Amazon, Accenture, Jet Privilege, and Glance, driving business growth and leading cross-functional teams across global markets. She also founded Sukoon Unlimited, a purpose-driven senior wellbeing community. An alumna of the Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad, she blends strategic insight with operational excellence and human-centred leadership.

"From our very first conversation, Vibha and I aligned on one truth ageing in India needs to be reimagined. Her mix of tech-first thinking, operational depth, and human sensitivity is exactly what Marzi needs as we move from concept to scale. I'm thrilled to have her as Co-Founder as we reshape ageing in India moving from care to confidence, from lifespan to healthspan." said Adarsh Narahari, Founder, Marzi by Primus.

Part of the Primus Group, Marzi champions active ageing and longer healthspans, blending compassionate care with cutting-edge technology. By uniting Primus' expertise in senior living with Vibha's experience in technology and consumer leadership, Marzi is poised to become India's most trusted positive-ageing brand a space where innovation meets empathy and ageing becomes all about thriving.

