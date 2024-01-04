Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024: Seminar to Spotlight Startups' role in economic growth

Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], January 4 : The Industries Commissionerate of Gujarat is set to host a dynamic seminar, "STARTUPS: Unlocking the Infinite Potential," on January 11, at Seminar Hall-1, Mahatma Mandir, Gandhinagar, as part of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024.

According to a press release, Kuldeep Arya, IAS, Additional Industries Commissioner (S.P), Government of Gujarat, unveiled details about the seminar during a press conference, emphasizing its focus on exploring the pivotal role of startups in driving innovation and economic growth in India.

The inaugural session will commence with insights from Avinash Punekar, CEO of iCreate, followed by a presentation on the Startup Ecosystem of Gujarat. The session will feature addresses by eminent personalities, including Sanjiv, Joint Secretary, DPIIT, Ministry of Commerce & Industry, Sumeet Jarangal, Director, DPIIT, and Jay Yagnik, Vice President and Engineering Fellow at Google, United States. The discussions will underscore the importance of fostering innovation within the startup ecosystem.

A key highlight of the seminar is the Open Dialogue, bringing together distinguished panellists representing various facets of the startup ecosystem.

Focused on cutting-edge technologies and their contribution to a self-reliant nation, the dialogue will explore how startups can play a pivotal role in achieving ambitious economic milestones.

"Unplugged Talks" will delve into the theme of the "Global Innovation Centre for National Development."

This segment includes a broad impact panel discussion, featuring thought leaders with a blend of global and national perspectives, aiming to provide insights into the institutional-level ecosystem required for national development.

International and national participants, including T Natarajan, IAS, iDEX Additional Secretary (Defence Production), Dr Chintan Vaishnav, Mission Director, Atal Innovation Mission (AIM), NITI Aayog, Dr Piyush Desai, Ex. Vice President/Co-Founder, Turntide Technologies, and Krishna Yellepeddy, CTO for IBM Security Expert Labs, will share their views on the global startup landscape.

Kuldeep Arya highlighted the seminar's objectives, including positioning Gujarat as a global hub for the startup ecosystem.

The discussions will centre around enhanced innovation ecosystems, strategic roadmaps for economic growth, empowerment of startups, institutional-level learning, and global collaboration. The aim is to make Gujarat future-ready for the vision of "Viksit Bharat @2047."

Kuldeep Arya extended a warm invitation to stakeholders, industry experts, and policymakers, encouraging them to participate in this impactful session.

For further details and registration, interested individuals can visit Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024's official website.

As Gujarat strives to be at the forefront of startup innovation, this seminar promises to be a crucial platform for knowledge exchange, collaboration, and laying the groundwork for a vibrant future in the startup ecosystem.

