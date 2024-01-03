Vibrant Gujarat: Investment proposals worth over Rs 7 lakh crore inked in a day

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], January 3 : Investment proposals worth more than Rs 7 lakh crore were inked in a single day, mostly in petrochemicals, oil and gas, in the run-up to the much-awaited Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit.

NTPC has proposed investment worth Rs 1.50 lakh crore, Torrent Power Rs 48,000 crore, Power Finance Rs 25,000 crore, ONGC Rs 11,800 crore, GIPCL Rs 7900 crore, Power Grid Rs 15000 crore, HPCL Rs 4000 crore, NHPC Rs 4000 crore, IOCL Rs 1700 crore, Arvind Limited Rs 3000 crore, and ArcelorMittal Rs 1 lakh crore.

Separately, so far, 234 MoUs in as many as 17 phases, with a potential investment of about Rs 10.31 lakh crore and employment generation of 12.89 lakh were inked, the information department of the Gujarat government said.

Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit, started by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his chief ministerial days, attracted investors from all over the world to invest in Gujarat, said Bhupendra Patel.

The state government has a proactive approach to enable industry and investors to move forward with ease, said the chief minister.

The Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit was initiated by Narendra Modi in 2003, then chief minister, to put Gujarat on the world map of trade and industry. The tenth edition of the Summit will be held from January 10 to 12, 2024.

The Summit event will be inaugurated by PM Modi on January 10.

The stage is all set for the tenth edition of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit, and as many as 100 countries are expected to participate in the three-day-long event.

Speaking with ANI, Managing Director of Gujarat Industrial Development Corporation (GIDC), Rahul Gupta, said on Tuesday said a 'Global Trade Show' to be held on January 9 will mark the launch of the 10th edition of the Summit.

"About 100 countries will participate, with among them 32 partner countries and 16 partner organisations," said Gupta.

Gupta said various seminars will be organised on various themes during the three-day event. For the smooth conduct of the event, several committees have been formed to look after various aspects of the summit.

