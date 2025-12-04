Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference: 700-year-old Tangaliya weaving tradition finds new opportunities with global investors

Gandhinagar, Dec 4 In line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call of "Har Ghar Swadeshi, Ghar Ghar Swadeshi", the Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference (VGRC), set to take place from January 8 to 11, 2026, at Marwadi University in Rajkot, will spotlight the industrial, economic and cultural strengths of Kutch and Saurashtra.

At the heart of this celebration lies one of Gujarat's oldest artistic legacies -- the Tangaliya art form.

The 700-year-old Tangaliya hand-weaving tradition is renowned worldwide for its signature dotted patterns, known as "daana".

Practised and preserved by the Dangasia community of Surendranagar for generations, this intricate technique involves skillfully twisting extra weft threads into the warp to create delicate geometric motifs.

Its cultural depth, precision and rarity earned Tangaliya the prestigious Geographical Indication (GI) tag, ensuring authenticity and protection of this timeless heritage.

Once on the verge of fading away due to industrialisation and mass production, Tangaliya weaving is now experiencing a global revival, driven by renewed appreciation for ancient crafts.

A major force behind this resurgence is Padma Shri Lavjibhai Parmar, whose four decades of dedication have kept this heritage alive.

His Common Facility Centre has trained young artisans, provided technical guidance and opened market pathways -- transforming Tangaliya into a thriving craft again.

Through exhibitions and collaborations with designers and buyers nationwide, Parmar has rightfully earned the title "Tangaliya no Trantaar" -- the saviour of Tangaliya.

The growing global appeal of Tangaliya was recently highlighted when Surendranagar artisan Baldev Mohanbhai Rathod's Tangaliya shirt was worn by Hollywood star Brad Pitt in the film 'F1', giving Gujarat's craftsmanship unprecedented international visibility.

Reflecting Prime Minister Modi's vision of "Vikas Bhi, Virasat Bhi", Tangaliya today stands as a symbol of Gujarat's cultural identity, artisanal excellence and living heritage.

The VGRC aims to further elevate this legacy by creating new opportunities for artisans, weaving clusters and craft-based entrepreneurs.

By bringing together local artisans, young innovators, investors and cultural ambassadors on one platform, the Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference becomes more than an economic initiative; it becomes a celebration of Gujarat's cultural soul.

It reinforces the idea that true development empowers communities, preserves heritage and instils pride in every household.

