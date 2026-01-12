Vibrant Gujarat regional conference helps build local ecosystem, strengthen MSMEs: Industry

Rajkot, Jan 12 Summits such as the Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference play a crucial role in developing local ecosystems across the country and help advance the vision of micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), industry representatives said on Monday.

Speaking to IANS on the sidelines of the Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference here, Prakram Singh Jadeja, Chairman and Managing Director of Jyoti CNC Automation Limited, said that platforms like the Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference help build strong local industrial ecosystems and support the growth of MSMEs.

He added that under the Viksit Bharat vision, India aims to become a $30 trillion economy, with Gujarat expected to contribute $3 trillion to this target, making such events extremely important.

Preeti Patel, Managing Director of Respian Enterprise, said the Vibrant Gujarat platform is a valuable event for the entire industry as it provides an opportunity to engage with the government and understand policies.

She said her company has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) at the conference and is at an advanced stage of starting production.

“The company’s factory will manufacture small defence equipment, and design approvals have already been received,” Patel told IANS.

Sanjeev Kumar, Secretary, Department of Defence Production, Ministry of Defence, told IANS that business representatives from Rajkot and across Gujarat participated in the conference.

He said detailed discussions were held on opportunities expected to emerge in the defence sector over the next 10 years.

“Several issues were raised during the discussions, and it was decided that another round of talks involving the Gujarat government, the Defence Ministry and industry bodies will be held in the coming months,” Kumar mentioned.

Kumar further said Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision is to ensure that everything used in the country is manufactured domestically, and India has the capability to achieve this goal.

Gujarat’s Minister for Science and Technology, Arjun Modhwadia, said more than 5,000 MoUs were signed at the Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference, with investment commitments worth Rs 5.78 lakh crore.

He added that representatives from all sectors participated in the event. He also said the region has immense potential, noting that nearly two-thirds of Gujarat’s coastline and more than half of the state’s land area fall within this region.

“The coming decade will belong to India,” he told IANS.

