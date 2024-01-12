Vibrant Gujarat summit concludes, investments proposals worth Rs 26.3 lakh crore signed

Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], January 12 : The much-awaited Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit has come to an end after three days of activities, witnessing various big-ticket investment proposals from various Indian and overseas companies.

The high-value investment proposals included Indian companies such as Adani Group, Reliance Industries, Tata Group, and global corporate DP World, among others.

In the 10th edition of the Vibrant Summit, MoUs for 41,299 projects worth a whopping Rs 26.33 lakh crores have been signed, the organiser said in a post on X.

A large part of the MoUs were in the green energy space, said officials.

In 2022, MoUs for 57,241 projects with investments worth Rs 18.87 lakh crores were signed, but the Vibrant Gujarat Summit 2022 was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

With this, Gujarat accomplished a landmark by securing MoUs for investments in 2022 and 2024, surpassing Rs 45 lakh crores across 98,540 projects.

"Through MoUs in emerging sectors like Semiconductors, E-Mobility, Green Hydrogen, and Renewable Energy, the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024, themed 'Gateway to the Future,' aims to establish Gujarat as a leading state in realizing Hon'ble Prime Minister @narendramodi's vision of Viksit Bharat@ 2047," the official X handle of Vibrant Gujarat wrote.

During these three days, about 3,500 foreign representatives joined the summit, and representatives from 19 states also converged.

The 10th edition of Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024 was inaugurated on Wednesday by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The theme of this year's three-day summit is 'Gateway to the Future' and includes the participation of 34 partner countries and 16 partner organisations.

The Summit is also being used as a platform by the Ministry of Development of the North-Eastern Region to showcase investment opportunities in the North-Eastern regions.

The Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit was initiated by Narendra Modi in 2003, the then chief minister, to put Gujarat on the world map of trade and industry.

This year, multiple industry captains, including Chairman of ArcelorMittal, Lakshmi Mittal, Toshihiro Suzuki, President of Suzuki Motor Corporation, Japan, Mukesh Ambani of Reliance Group, Sanjay Mehrotra, CEO of Micron Technologies, USA, Gautam Adani, Chairman of Adani Group, Jeffrey Chun, CEO Simmtech, South Korea, N Chandrasekaran, Chairman Tata Sons Limited, Chairman of DP World, Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, Shankar Trivedi, Sr VP Nvidia and Nikhil Kamat, Founder and CEO of Zerodha, addressed the gathering and informed about their business plans.

Addressing the summit after formally inaugurating it on Wednesday, the Prime Minister reiterated the pledge to make India 'viksit' by 2047, making the next 25 years 'Amrit Kaal' of the country.

"It is time for new dreams, new resolutions and continuous accomplishments," he asserted.

Referring to the 20th anniversary of the Vibrant Gujarat Summit, the Prime Minister remarked that the summit has showcased new ideas and created new gateways for investments and returns.

Throwing light on this year's theme of 'Gateway to the future', the Prime Minister said that the future of the 21st century will be brightened by shared efforts.

During India's G20 Presidency, the Prime Minister said that a road map for the future has been presented and is being forwarded by the vision of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit.

"The priorities and aspirations of India's 1.4 billion citizens and their belief in human-centric development, coupled with the government's commitment to inclusivity and equality, are a major aspect of world prosperity and development," the Prime Minister remarked. Today, the Prime Minister mentioned that India is the 5th largest economy in the world, while it lagged at 11th position a decade ago.

He also underlined that in the next few years, India will go on to become one of the top 3 economies in the world, as predicted by various rating agencies around the world.

