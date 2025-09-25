'Vibrant Gujarat, Vibrant Patan' Summit: Rs 43-crore MoUs signed, boost to local industry

Gandhinagar, Sep 25 As part of the Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference – North Gujarat, the district administration of Patan organised the 'Vibrant Gujarat, Vibrant Patan' Summit at the Hemchandracharya North Gujarat University Convention Hall in the presence of Minister of State Jagdish Vishwakarma.

At the summit, Patan-based industrialists signed MoUs worth Rs 43 crore with the Gujarat government, creating the potential for more than 500 new jobs.

The event served as a prelude to the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2027 and brought together entrepreneurs, MSMEs, and policymakers under one platform.

Sessions at the conference highlighted government initiatives such as the Single Window Clearance Act, MSME policies, Atmanirbhar Gujarat Yojana 2022, Gujarat Textile Policy 2019, ZED certification process, and the PM Micro Food Processing Enterprises (PMFME) scheme.

Industry experts also offered guidance on banking, finance, and government e-marketplace opportunities.

Addressing the gathering, Minister Vishwakarma said, "Since the launch of the Vibrant Gujarat Summit in 2003, the state has undergone a remarkable transformation. Gujarat has become India's growth engine with a global reputation for investment and development."

He added that reforms in GST and state-level initiatives under Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel were accelerating the goal of a self-reliant Gujarat.

North Gujarat's contribution to the state's exports currently stands at $3.3 billion, with Patan alone accounting for $22.96 million.

The Minister also underlined the significance of preserving local crafts like Patola weaving, which has gained global recognition through government efforts under the "Mind to Market" concept.

The event also featured an exhibition showcasing MSME products, handicrafts, handlooms, terracotta art, patchwork, Patola textiles, organic and millet-based foods, Ayurvedic medicines, natural farming products, and GI-tagged crafts.

District officials, including Collector Tushar Bhatt, District Development Officer C.L. Patel, and senior representatives from Housing and Urban Development Corporation, industrial associations, women's groups, and farmer-producer organisations, participated actively.

According to Mamta Verma, Principal Secretary of Industries and District In-charge Secretary, "For the first time, the summit has been extended to the district level so that each region can showcase its identity and potential."

With a focus on local entrepreneurship, exports, and employment, the 'Vibrant Gujarat, Vibrant Patan' Summit reinforced the state's ambition to remain at the forefront of India's economic growth.

