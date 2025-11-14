Vice President lauds Rotary International’s work on health and literacy

New Delhi, Nov 14 Vice President C. P. Radhakrishnan on Friday lauded Rotary’s century-old legacy that has significantly contributed to public health, literacy, clean water access, environmental conservation, and peace-building.

Inaugurating the Rotary Tejas – Wings of Change event at Yashobhoomi here, Radhakrishnan said that these monumental efforts exemplify the power of collective goodwill and selfless service, which are at the heart of Rotary’s mission and deeply resonate with India’s own ethos of Seva Parmo Dharma.

The event, spanning from November 14th to 16th, has brought together over 1,400 Rotarian leaders, decision-makers, influencers, and guests from across India.

The Vice-President said that Tejas embodies the light of knowledge and the warmth of compassion, qualities essential for driving transformation and nation-building in the modern era. He emphasised that India stands at a pivotal juncture of unprecedented opportunity and innovation, championed by the government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In this journey, the collaboration between governance and citizen-led initiatives such as Rotary forms a cornerstone for inclusive, sustainable, and humane development.

Reflecting on his personal association with Rotary, Radhakrishnan shared his experiences as a Rotaractor during his student days, participating in district conventions, which instilled in him the values of community service and leadership. He recalled landmark contributions by Rotary in India, such as the introduction of the first ambulance service on the National Highway by the Coimbatore Rotary, and mentioned the organisation’s rapid expansion as the fastest-growing philanthropic group in the country.

The Vice-President underscored Rotary’s transformative impact in eradicating polio on a global scale, with the organisation investing over 2 billion dollars into its flagship Global Polio Eradication Programme.

He also recognised the synergistic role of corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives in enhancing Rotary’s humanitarian work. He emphasised that development is a collective responsibility—beyond governments alone—and that the sustained efforts of citizens, community groups, and corporate partners build the moral and social capital of the nation.

The Vice-President lauded Rotary’s active involvement in key national missions such as Swachh Bharat, Beti Bachao Beti Padhao, and Har Ghar Jal, showcasing how grassroots participation and public-private partnerships amplify the impact of these initiatives.

The Vice-President urged all Rotarians to continue their role as torchbearers of progress and innovation, encouraging them to embrace new ideas to advance skill development, environmental sustainability, digital literacy, and healthcare accessibility across India. He highlighted that Rotary’s unique ability to unite diverse individuals with a common purpose enriches its effectiveness in creating meaningful change.

Rotary International is a global network of over 1.4 million professional and community leaders committed to addressing the world’s most pressing humanitarian challenges. In India, Rotary boasts a membership of more than 2,10,000 individuals across 6,700+ clubs, who actively lead projects focusing on health, education, environment, peace-building, and economic development.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor