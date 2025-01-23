Victoria Breaks Records in 2024, Attracting Global Visitors and Major Sporting Events

VMPL

New Delhi [India], January 23: Victoria, Australia, solidified its position in 2024 as a premier global tourism and sports hub, experiencing significant visitor growth especially from India. The State's diverse offerings - from world-class art, cuisine and adventure activities to iconic sporting events - attracted travelers from across the globe. Victoria's calendar of events was especially vibrant, featuring international sports and cultural exhibitions, further cementing its reputation as a must-visit destination for all types of travelers.

Indian visitors played a key role in this growth, as the second-largest source of international arrivals to Melbourne. In 2024, more than 200,000 Indian tourists visited the State, driven by rising demand for unique cultural experiences and major events. Additionally, spending by Indian visitors rose by 31 per cent compared to the previous year, underscoring the growing appeal of Victoria as a top international destination.

Among the year's most significant events, the Pro Kabaddi League Melbourne Raid and the Boxing Day Test captured global attention. The Melbourne debut of the Pro Kabaddi League was a historic milestone for the League. Held at John Cain Arena, the event buzzed with high-energy excitement, replicating the vibrant atmosphere of matches in India and showcasing Melbourne's capability to host large-scale international sporting events. The PKL Melbourne Raid broadcast garnered an astounding 14.2 million reach across TV and OTT platforms in India, captivating audiences and amplifying the event's global excitement!

Brendan McClements, CEO of Visit Victoria said, "Broadcasting to such a large audience for both the Boxing Day Test and the Pro Kabaddi League Melbourne Raid has delivered huge promotional value for Victoria, showcasing our credentials as a sporting capital and tourism destination to millions of people across India and the region." He went on further to say, "This is part of an action-packed calendar of summer events in Victoria including the Australian Open, the Women's Ashes and the Yayoi Kusama exhibition at the NGV - which all continue to boost our buzzing visitor economy."

The Boxing Day Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) set new records, attracting an impressive 373,691 spectators over the course of the event. This marked the largest Test crowd in Australian cricket history and the second largest globally, underscoring Melbourne's status as a world-class venue for international sporting events.

The influx of visitors was also reflected in the city's hospitality and tourism sectors. Hotel occupancy in Melbourne reached a peak of 88 per cent as at 27 December, showing a notable 11 per cent increase compared to the previous year. From 24-28 December, nearly 250,000 passengers arrived at Melbourne Airport, further demonstrating the city's growing appeal to both domestic and international travelers, especially from India.

Victoria's connection with India remains strong, with nearly 260,000 Indian-born residents now calling the State home. The success of events like the Australian Tourism Exchange and the Indian Trade Mission have been instrumental in strengthening these ties and driving the growth of Victoria's tourism market. In 2024, international tourism expenditure reached an outstanding $8.8 billion, a 57 per cent increase from the previous year, marking the highest growth of any mainland Australian State.

With these remarkable achievements in tourism, sport and international engagement, Victoria continues to shine on the global stage, offering unmatched experiences and paving the way for even greater successes in the year ahead.

Photo link: https://www.shannonmorrisphotographer.com/gallery/Kabaddi-Melbourne-28-12-24/G000086mNBqMu94c

About Visit Victoria: Visit Victoria is the State Government lead agency that capitalises on commercial opportunities in an increasingly competitive and dynamic global tourism market. The team informs, connects and partners with industry and the Victorian State Government to amplify Victoria's profile.

For more information, please go to www.visitmelbourne.com

