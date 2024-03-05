Victoria's Secret Expands in India: New Stores at Gurugram's Ambience Mall Showcase Iconic Collections

VMPL

New Delhi [India], March 5: In 2021, Victoria's Secret made its debut in the Indian market through an e-commerce platform, introducing an array of beauty, fragrance, and accessories lines. Following this successful online venture, the brand unveiled its inaugural brick-and-mortar store in Mumbai in 2022, exclusively featuring its renowned lingerie collection.

Fast forward to 2024, the grand opening of Victoria's Secret at Gurugram's Ambience Mall marks a significant stride in the flourishing partnership between the Ambience Group and this prestigious lingerie brand. As a prominent player in real estate, the Ambience Group has cemented its status as a beacon of luxury and opulence in the Indian market, consistently setting the bar for upscale developments.

Established in 1977 in San Francisco by Roy Raymond, Victoria's Secret stands as the largest American seller of lingerie. As a prominent American company, they boast on being the world's largest specialty retailer, offering an expansive array of modern, fashion-inspired collections. Their diverse selection encompasses signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear, and athleisure, complemented by award-winning prestige fragrances and body care products.

Ambience Mall in Gurugram, renowned for its exquisite architecture, upscale retail outlets, and top-tier amenities, serves as a testament to the group's commitment to providing an unmatched shopping experience. Reflecting the group's ethos, this shopping destination embodies the luxurious lifestyle that Ambience Group aspires to offer its discerning clientele.

In collaboration with the Indian arm of the Middle East-based Apparel Group, Ambience Mall now proudly hosts Delhi's second Victoria's Secret outlet. This partnership seamlessly aligns with Ambience Group's unwavering dedication to luxury, bringing an unparalleled level of elegance to the city.

Globally celebrated as a luxury brand for lingerie, Victoria's Secret sets the gold standard for sophistication and style. From intricately designed lingerie sets to plush loungewear and exquisite fragrances, the brand caters to the modern, empowered woman, synonymous with indulgence and self-expression.

The opening of Victoria's Secret at Ambience Mall, Gurugram, transcends traditional shopping experiences; it offers an immersive journey into the world of high-end fashion, enveloped in a luxurious ambiance. Visitors can expect a meticulously curated shopping environment that seamlessly mirrors the brand's identity, providing an inviting space to explore and indulge in the finest lingerie offerings.

Situated as the premier high-end retail destination on NH8 between Gurgaon and Delhi, AMBIENCE MALL, GURUGRAM, stands as a hub for entertainment and shopping. This all-encompassing destination brings together cuisines from around the world under one expansive roof.

Spanning a total built-up area of 18 lakhs square feet, with most floors offering a shopping area of 860 meters, Ambience Mall is a sprawling complex. Boasting more than 230 stores and food outlets, it has become a vibrant and diverse shopping and dining haven for visitors.

Ambience Mall epitomizes opulence, housing an impressive array of prestigious brands that cater to the discerning tastes of its sophisticated clientele. Among the distinguished lineup are globally renowned names such as Tom Ford, Huda Beauty, Too Faced, Charlotte Tilbury, Nykaa Luxe, and Jo Malone, solidifying the mall's reputation as a sanctuary for luxury.

Within its expansive confines, Ambience Mall proudly hosts a curated selection of top-tier outlets, ranging from fashion to culinary delights. Notable additions include iconic brands like Victoria's Secret, Chanel, and Rana Gill, offering an exclusive shopping experience.

For home decor enthusiasts, Ambience Mall showcases a curated collection of top brands such as Pottery Barn, H&M Home, WestElm, Lladro, Home Centre, Pure Home & Living, and Nicobar. Meanwhile, aficionados of ethnic wear can explore renowned names like Anita Dongre, Ritu Kumar, Satya Paul, Masaba, and Rana Gill, each contributing to the mall's diverse fashion landscape.

Culinary delights abound at Ambience Mall, with famous coffee and bakery houses like Paul, Laduree, Starbucks, Costa Coffee, Cinnabon, BreadTalk, Blue Tokai, and Barista. Additionally, the mall offers an array of entertainment options, including PVR Director's Cut, Timezone, iSkate, and FunCity, ensuring a well-rounded and enjoyable experience for visitors. Ambience Mall also caters to the style-conscious man, featuring top men-centric fashion brands like The Collective, Hackett London, M&S, Brooks Brothers, Polo Ralph Lauren, Blackberries, Armani Exchange, and Hugo Boss.

With Ambience Mall's distinguished reputation for offering a refined shopping experience and Victoria's Secret's illustrious legacy of luxury, this collaboration promises to be a haven for fashion enthusiasts seeking premium intimate wear in the Delhi NCR region.

