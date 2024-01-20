Video game firms CI Games, Behaviour Interactive hit with layoffs: Report

San Francisco, Jan 20 Two video game companies CI Games and Behaviour Interactive have laid off several employees due to the tough market conditions, the media reported.

According to the company, Poland-based CI Games has laid off nearly 10 per cent of its workforce across the entire company, while Canada-based Behaviour Interactive reduced about three per cent of its workforce, reports GamesIndustry.biz.

CI Games, best known for the Sniper: Ghost Warrior and Lords of the Fallen series, has reduced the majority of the staff from the marketing team. Lords of the Fallen developer Hexworks and Sniper Ghost Warrior studio Underdog had also been affected, the report said, citing sources.

"To preserve business strength and stability, CI Games has made the tough but necessary decision to implement a targeted round of redundancies, affecting approximately 10 per cent of employees across the company," a CI Games spokesperson was quoted as saying.

On the other hand, Behaviour Interactive confirmed that the layoffs only affected its Montreal staff, the report mentioned.

"Recently, changing market conditions necessitated adjusting the scope of several Behaviour projects," a Behaviour Interactive spokesperson was quoted as saying.

"In these situations, our preference is always to reassign talent to other projects. Unfortunately, this option is not always available to us. These departures represented less than 3 per cent of our total workforce," it added.

Behaviour Interactive is best known for the multiplayer horror game Dead by Daylight.

Last week, Gearbox-owned game development studio Lost Boys Interactive laid off a number of employees that employed over 400 people.

While it is unclear how many employees were laid off, former employees have indicated that a "sizable" section of the company was let go, reports Aftermath.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor