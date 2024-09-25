Vidhai: Boosting Early-Stage Startups in Chennai with Specialized Growth Tools

VMPL

New Delhi [India], September 25: Vidhai's mission is to discover and support founders with groundbreaking ideasthose passionate individuals who experience that "Aha!" moment. Vidhai aims to act as a springboard for early-stage businesses and startups, providing the specialized tools necessary for them to grow and innovate. Selected startups are also offered seed funding to kickstart their journey.

First-time founders often require substantial support, and an accelerator like Vidhai can assist by:

* Offering a playbook based on the experiences of past startups

* Connecting founders to investors

* Teaching the most effective pitching strategies

* Demonstrating what a successful fundraising cycle looks like

Additionally, Vidhai collaborates with entities in the startup ecosystem to enhance the startup and angel investing ecosystem in Tamil Nadu through programs, workshops, expos, and demo days.

Vidhai has been conceived by Hariharan Vedamurty and Sameer Bharat Ram, who themselves have been startup cofounders themselves. Vidhai also boasts a stellar advisory board, including Chevalier Arun Nanda, the former President and Executive Director at Mahindra & Mahindra, Sabarisan Vedamurthy, a tech entrepreneur and investor, and Ravi Mariwala, an industrialist and investor, to name a few.

Vidhai was launched in the presence of T.M. Anbarasan, the Minister for MSME, Tamil Nadu.

Hariharan Vedamurthy, the co-founder of Vidhai, states "With the ever-growing startup landscape and India poised to be a major contender on a global scale, the need for accelerators and incubators has been growing exponentially. We at Vidhai are not only helping startups put India on a global pedestal, but also democratizing the startup tech by reaching out to founders and ideas far and wide within India, particularly bolstering tier-2 and tier-3 cities"

Sabarisan Vedamurthy, our investor and tech entrepreneur, states that Tamil Nadu is ranked number one in many aspects of the startup ecosystem. With initiatives like Vidhai, we should also aim to secure the top spot in the accelerator space. I am happy to be an investor and advisor for Vidhai.

I am extremely happy to be part of Vidhai's advisory and to contribute to the startup ecosystem, said Chevalier Arun K. Nanda.

Securing investments is a major challenge for new entrepreneurs, as it is crucial for business success. Vidhai will make significant strides in this area by assisting start-ups in obtaining the necessary funding. I want to express my appreciation and best wishes to Vidhai for their commendable efforts in supporting entrepreneurs, said Minister TM Anbarasan.

