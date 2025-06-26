Vidya Balan Fronts Innovation Campaign as Sleepfresh Expands into Recliners and Seating Solutions

VMPL

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], June 26: Sleepfresh, India's trusted legacy brand in the mattress industry, has officially announced its entry into the seating solutions category with the launch of a new line of sofas, recliners, and sofa-cum-beds, under its newly formed home label Raunak Homes. This forward integration marks a major milestone in the company's journey to evolve from a sleep-centric brand to a holistic home comfort solutions provider.

With over 27 years of expertise in polyurethane foam and rubberised coir, and having served as raw material vendors to the seating industry for decades, Sleepfresh's entry into finished seating products is a strategic and organic move. The new line will be manufactured entirely at the brand's newly inaugurated plant in Howrah, West Bengal, with a current monthly capacity of 1,200 units, all produced under its 0% outsourcing policy a commitment to in-house craftsmanship, material control, and design protection.

"We have always envisioned reaching the end consumer directly with quality-driven, finished products. With this new vertical, we move closer to that vision ensuring the same values of durability, affordability, and quality that have defined us in sleep, now extend to seating as well," says Raunak Agarwal, Executive Director of Raunak Coirs Limited, the parent company of Sleepfresh Mattress.

The new Raunak Homes range will initially focus on sofas, recliners, and sofa-cum-beds, catering to both residential and commercial segments. The products are being developed by an in-house team, supported by experienced designers and global collaborators. Sleepfresh places a strong emphasis on ergonomic functionality, sustainable fabric use (including bamboo and jute-based textiles), and designs engineered for long-term comfort all while keeping products accessible to the Indian middle-class market.

Sleepfresh also reaffirmed its commitment to innovation with the continuation of its campaign fronted by National Award-winning actress Vidya Balan, who features in a trilogy of films showcasing the brand's mattress technologies Vibrotech, Spacertech, and Actireact. These innovations, currently exclusive to its sleep products, exemplify the company's deep R&D approach balancing comfort with science and sustainability.

"I've always believed that comfort is not a luxury it's a necessity," said Vidya Balan. "What I admire about Sleepfresh is their honesty they don't chase gimmicks. They test, refine, and only launch when they're absolutely sure the product will stand the test of time. I'm proud to be part of a campaign that's rooted in real innovation and everyday Indian needs."

Leadership at Sleepfresh sees this move as part of a steady, long-term transformation one rooted in India's aspirations and changing consumer expectations. The expansion will be rolled out in phases across India, starting with key regional markets to optimise logistics and service efficiency. While the broader network of over 2,000+ retailers and 35+ exclusive Sleepfresh outlets will be gradually integrated into this plan, Raunak Homes will focus specifically on partners in the furniture and home solutions segment.

"This expansion is not just about business. It's about deepening our connection with customers and becoming part of more spaces in their lives from bedrooms to living rooms, says Raunak Agarwal- Executive Director of Raunak Coirs Ltd."

Over the next 1-2 years, Sleepfresh plans to scale Raunak Homes across major markets, backed by ongoing design innovation, a no-compromise manufacturing philosophy, and sustainable sourcing practices. With a stable retail footprint and the trust of thousands of loyal customers, Sleepfresh is firmly on track to become a total home comfort brand built in India, for India.

Ad Campaign Video:

i) https://youtu.be/XIaIpN7Y288?si=SfEDZ39kC1i_Ibf8

ii) https://youtu.be/CD6Amtju9_A?si=VyihiAfhREbzoUR3

iii) https://youtu.be/BzmQjk-LvYM?si=ZRWTxF1b4Pa-bN6-

About Raunak Group

The Raunak Group, established over 60 years ago, is a family-run business with a rich heritage in the sleep industry. The group leverages its expertise and integrated manufacturing facilities to deliver high-quality sleep solutions under various brands, including Sleepfresh Mattress. Raunak Group is dedicated to innovation, ethical practices, and fostering a healthy sleep culture across India.

Website: www.sleepfresh.in

Contact: +91 94330 58682

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor