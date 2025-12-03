Vidya Wires IPO Day 1: Gujarat-Based Manufacturer Fully Subscribed on First Day of Bidding; Check GMP and Other Key Details

The initial public offering (IPO) of Vidya Wires, a Gujarat-based copper and aluminium winding manufacturing company, has been fully subscribed on the first day of bidding on Wednesday, December 3. The 300 crore IPO received bids for 7,24,46,400 shares against 4,33,34,009 shares on offer, as per the BSE website.

The qualified institutional buyers taken 0.47 times, non-institutional investors subscribed 1.98 times, while retail individual investors 2.58 times, which is total subscription is till 2 pm on Wednesday was subscribed by 1.85 times.

Vidya Wires IPO will close on December 5, 2025, and the allotment date is set on December 8, 2025, while the tentative listing date is on December 10, 2025. Investors can bid for a minimum of 288 shares with a minimum investment of Rs 13,824. The IPO share price of Viday Wires is set between Rs 48 to Rs 52.

Ahead of bidding day, Vidya Wires gained Rs 90 crore from anchor investors on Tuesday, December 2. The offer comprises a fresh issue of shares worth Rs 274 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 5.01 lakh shares amounting to Rs 26 crore. The company plans to utilise the proceeds for capital expenditure related to new projects in subsidiary LACU, repayment of debt and general corporate purposes.

Vidya Wires IPO GMP

At around 1.35 pm, the shares of the Vidya Wires IPO were trading at Rs 6.5 in the grey market premium (GMP). The estimated listing price is Rs 58.50 with the upper cap of IPO price of Rs 52, indicating a potential listing gain of 12.50% per share.

About Vidya Wires

Vidya Wires deal with enamelled aluminium winding wires, paper-covered wires and strips. The company was incorporated in 1981, and since then has become the 4th largest manufacturer in India's copper and aluminium wire industry.

The production utilisation in its three manufacturing units and a warehousing unit improved from 65.80% in the financial year 2022 to 89.98% by September 2024 and production volumes have grown by 26.99%, as per the company's website.