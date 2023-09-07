Vidyashilp University: Fostering Curiosity and Inspiration with Chandrayaan 3 Insights from ISRO Scientist

BusinessWire India

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], September 7: Dr B R Guruprasad, a distinguished scientist from the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), delivered an enlightening and inspirational talk titled ‘Chandrayaan 3: India's Inspiring Mission to Moon’ at Vidyashilp University, Bengaluru. The event, attended by students from various esteemed institutions including Vidyashilp Academy, Legacy School, and Bangalore International School, left an indelible mark on the young minds.

During his lecture, Dr Guruprasad explained to the students the journey of the exploration of the moon through robotic spacecraft as well as astronauts. He taught the students how in the space age, the moon is considered a key to understanding the history of the Earth and the solar system. He traced the Moon's historical significance in navigation and timekeeping, comparing it with its modern role in unlocking the mysteries of Earth's history and the solar system.

With his extensive experience in Satellite Mission Planning, Analysis, and Operations, Dr Guruprasad provided a rare glimpse into the world of lunar exploration. The Chandrayaan program, a testament to India's dedication to space exploration, was a focal point of the talk. He discussed the remarkable achievement of Chandrayaan 3, which recently made history by successfully landing in the Moon's South polar region. This achievement not only solidified India's position as the fourth country to land a spacecraft on the Moon but also the first to touch down in its south polar region.

"I am thrilled to have had the opportunity to share the awe-inspiring journey of Chandrayaan 3 and Aditya L1 with the brilliant students at Vidyashilp University. This mission by ISRO exemplifies India's technological prowess and unwavering commitment to exploring space. I hope my talk has ignited the spark of curiosity in these young minds, encouraging them to explore the frontiers of science," said Dr Guruprasad after the engaging talk with the students.

Dr N Mehala, Associate Professor at the School of Computational and Data Sciences, Vidyashilp University, expressed her enthusiasm for hosting Dr. Guruprasad and the impact of the talk on the students. She added, "At Vidyashilp University, we strive to ignite curiosity and foster a spirit of exploration among our students. As a university, we firmly believe in giving our students a transformative learning experience. Learning from industry leaders such as Dr Guruprasad helps the students understand how they can solve grand challenges. This talk aligns perfectly with our mission of providing a world-class education that encourages students to reach for the stars. We are proud to have hosted this event and look forward to inspiring more students through such interactions."

