Vidyashilp University Strengthens Global Ambition with New Deans in Computational & Data Sciences, Law, and Liberal Arts & Sciences

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 10: Vidyashilp University is pleased to announce three significant academic leadership appointments: Prof. P. S. Sastry will lead as Distinguished professor, School of Computational & Data Sciences, Prof. (Dr.) Roopa Madhav joins as Dean, School of Legal Studies & Governance, Prof. Chandan Gowda joins as Dean, School of Liberal Arts, and These appointments underscore VU's commitment to building a world-class, interdisciplinary institution anchored in global research, ethical leadership, and innovation.

"These appointments mark a defining moment in Vidyashilp's trajectory," said Dr. Kiran Pai, Pro-Chancellor. "In a time when challenges cross bordersclimate justice, algorithmic fairness, cultural pluralismour university must be a node of global thought and local impact. Prof. Sastry brings technological depth at the frontier of AI and learning systems; Prof. Madhav brings deep legal insight into governance and environmental equity; and Prof. Gowda brings an avowed commitment to bridging scholarship and society. Together, they will not just serve our studentsthey will help shape global discourses, attract collaborative research, and chart new directions for India's knowledge ecosystems."

"We are not just filling leadership posts; we are making strategic bets on frontier ideas and global integration," said Prof. P. G. Babu, Vice-Chancellor. "Prof. Sastry , Prof. Madhav, Prof. Gowda and will lead curriculum evolution, research scalability, and institutional partnerships that reach beyond national boundaries. In an inter-systemic world, we must nurture faculty and students who can hold their own anywherefrom Bengaluru to Boston to Bermuda. These new deans will be central to accelerating interdisciplinary programs, international exchange, industry-academia convergence, and positioning Vidyashilp University as a beacon in the new global knowledge order."

Leadership Profiles & Vision

Prof. P. S. Sastry Dean, School of Computational & Data Sciences

Prof. P. S. Sastry, Honorary Professor at IISc Bengaluru, is a well-known researcher in machine learning, neural networks, and computational neuroscience. An alumnus of IIT Kharagpur and IISc, he has served IISc for nearly four decades, guided 25+ research scholars, and held visiting positions at top global institutions including the University of Michigan and Texas A&M. A Fellow of INAE and NASI, his awards include the IISc Alumni Award for Excellence in Research, Sir C.V. Raman Award, and Hari Om Ashram Vikram Sarabhai Award. At VU, he will help create research clusters, strengthen AI/ML education to train graduates with a broad perspective on this fast-evolving technology, and expand industry-academia collaborations. Under his leadership, VU will strive to establish focussed research groups, forge international collaborations, launch applied AI projects, and train students for leadership roles global industries and research labs.

Prof. (Dr.) Roopa Madhav Dean, School of Legal Studies & Governance

Prof. (Dr.) Roopa Madhav, an expert in environmental law, labour rights, and regulatory governance, holds a Ph.D. from SOAS, University of London, an LL.M. from New York University, and a B.A. LL.B (Hons) from NLSIU, Bengaluru. She has previously served on the faculty at NLU Delhi and TISS Mumbai, and has worked with national policy groups and global rights and labour networks. A widely published scholar, her works include Water Law for the Twenty-First Century (Routledge, 2009), Water Governance in Motion (Cambridge, 2010), and Mapping Legalities: Urbanisation, Law and Informal Work (Routledge, 2024). Currently, she is a co-researcher on an ERC-funded project on sectoral water conflicts in South Asia. At VU, she brings her extensive experience in legal education, research, and collaboration to establish policy labs, cross-border legal partnerships, and advance justice and sustainability within governance frameworks.

Prof. Chandan Gowda Dean, School of Liberal Arts and Sciences

Prof. Chandan Gowda holds a Ph.D. in Sociology from the University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, and has previously served as Ramakrishna Hegde Chair Professor at ISEC Bengaluru, as well as faculty at Azim Premji University and NLSIU, Bengaluru. His research spans social theory, Indian normative traditions, Kannada literature, and cinema, and his recent book Another India (Simon and Schuster, 2023) explores the interface between culture, ethics, and politics. At VU, he leads efforts to strengthen liberal arts education, foster an interdisciplinary knowledge hub, and create platforms for public conversations.

Global Perspective & Institutional Strategy

With this leadership infusion, Vidyashilp University is stepping confidently onto the global stage. The new deans will drive:

- Strategic alliances with leading universities and researchers across the US, Europe, and Asia

- Degree pathways and exchange programmes that create true borderless classrooms

- Globally benchmarked curricula and accreditation dialogues to ensure world-class standards

- Collaborative research clusters in AI ethics, environmental law, cultural studies, Psychology, and technology policy, etc.

- A renewed focus on India Rising 2047, positioning VU as a knowledge hub shaping India's role in the global education and innovation economy

About Vidyashilp University

Vidyashilp University (VU), Bengaluru, is a next-generation university building a global education experience with deep Indian roots. Established by the Vidyashilp Education Group a name synonymous with over three decades of excellence through Vidyashilp Academy, Vidyashilp School, Vidya Nivas, and Vidyashilp Pre-Schools the University carries forward a legacy of nurturing curious, ethical, and future-ready learners. Under the visionary leadership of Dr. Kiran Pai, Pro-Chancellor, and Dr. P.G. Babu, Vice Chancellor, VU is designed as an ecosystem where world-class faculty, research-driven pedagogy, and industry integration meet India's aspirations for 2047 and beyond. Its five schools the School of Liberal Arts & Sciences, School of Engineering & Technology, School of Design, School of Law, and School of Business offer an interdisciplinary education that equips students to think critically, innovate boldly, and lead with purpose on the global stage, while staying rooted in the values and opportunities of India. Website: www.vidyashilp.edu.in

