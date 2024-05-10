Viega Celebrates a Milestone: 125 Years of Global Excellence

BusinessWire India

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], May 10: Viega India, a subsidiary of one of the leading manufacturers of plumbing and piping products, is proud to announce a significant corporate milestone Viega's 125th anniversary of establishment.

A Century and a Quarter of Innovation

Founded in 1899 in Attendorn, Germany, Viega has stood the test of time, evolving from a modest family business to a global powerhouse in the plumbing and piping industry. With a steadfast commitment to innovation, quality, and service, Viega has pioneered some of the most significant advancements in the industry.

"On this momentous occasion of Viega's 125th global anniversary, we stand in reflection of a journey marked by enduring commitment and forward-thinking," expressed C P Vinod, Managing Director of Viega India. "Viega India, a subsidiary of a company that boasts over 125 years of success, is poised to embrace the challenges of tomorrow, transforming them into opportunities that will drive us for the next century and beyond. Our resolve is to set benchmarks in quality and efficiency, invest in the prosperity of our workforce, and contribute to a sustainable future. We are poised to embrace the challenges of tomorrow, transforming them into opportunities that will drive us for the next century and beyond."

A Look Forward

"As we celebrate the past, we are also looking forward to the future with a deep sense of purpose and a clear vision for continued innovation and sustainability," stated Dr Sandra Bell, EVP and Board Member, Viega Holding GmbH. "India's vibrant economy, skilled workforce, and dynamic market are integral to our global growth. On this landmark anniversary, Viega is proud of the strides we have made in India, and we remain committed to investing in the country's potential. We see India not just as a market but as a hub of innovation and talent that will continue contributing to Viega's global narrative of excellence."

Viega is an expert in water quality in buildings and is one of the global market and technology leaders in the plumbing sector. As a quality-focused business with over 5,000 employees, the company has 125 years of experience in building technology. Its core areas of expertise include maintaining and developing water quality, energy efficiency, comfort, and building safety. With ten locations around the world, the company group produces more than 17,000 products and systems. In India, Viega has a world-class production facility in Sanand and sales offices in all major cities. Viega's commitment to innovation and excellence positions it as a trusted leader in plumbing technology, ensuring optimal water quality and sustainability.

