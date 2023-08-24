Viega Unveils New Experience Centre in Mumbai, One Lodha Place, Lower Parel

BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 24: Viega, a leading international manufacturer in the plumbing industry, is thrilled to announce the grand opening of the Viega Experience Centre in Mumbai's prime location, One Lodha Place, Lower Parel. The innovative space is designed to provide an immersive and comprehensive understanding of Viega's cutting-edge products and solutions.

The state-of-the-art Experience Centre showcases Viega's extensive range of offerings, from the aesthetically elegant and efficient flush plate range to the renowned Advantix series of shower channels. It serves as an interactive hub for architects, engineers, designers, contractors, and customers, allowing them to explore Viega's world-class technology first-hand.

Dr Sandra Bell, EVP and Board Member, Viega Holding GmbH, stated: “The opening of Viega Experience Centre in Mumbai is the next milestone for Viega worldwide. India is one of our key growth markets where we see immense potential and alignment with our core values. The state-of-the-art centre will foster innovation, collaboration, and partnership. It shows Viega’s commitment to enhancing our local presence and strengthening our relationship with our Indian clientele.”

C P Vinod, Managing Director, Viega India Innovative, commented, “We're excited to open our doors in Mumbai, a city known for its vibrant architecture and design community. The Viega Experience Centre will be a destination for innovation, inspiration, and collaboration. Our goal is to bridge the gap between technology and its real-world applications, empowering our partners and clients to make informed decisions.

Our team has invested a lot of effort into creating the perfect space for customers to get acquainted with and experience our products first-hand. We believe that this will help us foster meaningful relationships with our customers and further establish Viega as one of the most innovative and reliable plumbing solution providers in India.”

Key Highlights of the Viega Experience Centre:

* Interactive Showroom: Live demonstrations and hands-on exhibits allow visitors to engage with the products and technologies.

* Design Collaboration: Providing design professionals with a space to explore, experiment, and collaborate on projects.

* Sustainable Innovation: Highlighting Viega's commitment to sustainability through its eco-friendly products and practices.

The Viega Experience Centre is set to open its doors later this month. An exclusive tour of the Experience Centre, live demonstrations, and a networking reception will mark the occasion.

(Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor