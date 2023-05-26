VietJet Air's flight to Ho Chi Minh City to take off from Mumbai after 20 hour delay

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 26 : Following chaotic scenes at Mumbai airport after a delay of over 12 hours of a flight to Ho Chi Minh, VietJet Air on Friday said that rescheduling of a flight from Mumbai to the Vietnamese city had impacted some flights.

The airline today said that the flight will take off at 8:30 pm, almost 20 hours after its scheduled departure time.

Originally scheduled to depart from Mumbai at 1 am (local time) on May 26 the flight VJ884 flight has been rescheduled to 8:30 pm today. The airline operator VietJet Air ina statement said the rescheduling was done due to operational reasons.

"Passengers on affected flights are being supported under the carrier's policy, including hotels, foods, drinks, and other supports subject to individual passenger requests," VietJet Air said.

"Although unfortunate, flight time rescheduling due to operational reasons is typical in the aviation industry to ensure safety standards for passengers in line with government standards," the airline said apologising for the situation.

The operator said passengers could write at 19001886@vietjetair.com or call Vietjet's Indian Call Center at +91 11- 43640490 for further details.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor