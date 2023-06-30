Vietnam Extends E-Visa Validity to 90 Days from August 15, 2023

India PR Distribution

Hanoi [Vietnam], June 30: With the National Assembly approving an extension of tourist e-visa validity from one to three months, foreigners can enter and exit Vietnam any number of times within 90 days without having to go through the procedures of applying for a new visa.

The legislative body approved on 24 June, 2023 a government proposal to extend the validity of tourist e-visas to 90 days, which earlier was 30 days, allowing visitors multiple entries to Vietnam.

The 15th National Assembly passed the law on amendments to Foreigners' Entry, Exit, Transit, and Residence in Vietnam with 470 out of 475 members present voting in favour. As decided, the new law comes into effect on August 15, 2023.

After the new law takes effect, visitors from certain countries that are unilaterally exempted from visas by Vietnam will be granted visa-free stays for 45 days. These countries include Japan, South Korea, and some Western European countries. Currently, they can visit Vietnam for 15 days without a visa.

Lawmakers approved the issuance of multi-entry visas intending to reduce the administrative burden. They say that it would also save time and money.

Le Tan Toi, the head of the NA Committee for Defence and Security said that a three-month e-visa would meet the demand of foreign visitors who wish to stay longer to explore investment opportunities. He added that immigration procedures to be implemented online would promote efficiency in managing entry and exit activities and create more favourable conditions for Vietnamese and foreigners.

Currently, Vietnam offers e-visas to nationals of 80 countries and territories and waives visas for 25 countries, generally between 15-30 days, a policy considered less accommodating than its neighbouring countries. On being granted, visitors from foreign countries can enter and exit the country multiple times within 90 days with a one-time visa approved.

The extension of e-visa validity will be a sigh of relief for those desiring a longer stay to explore more of Vietnam. This groundbreaking decision will open new growth corridors for Vietnam's tourism industries. With the approval, Vietnam's tourism with valid reasons is set to see a boost in the number of foreign visitors having a Vietnam trip in mind.

Being ever more optimistic, industry experts believe that the decision will change the fortunes of Vietnam tourism, making the country a leading destination for fun and recreation.

Travel agencies offering Vietnam Visa and Vietnam packages will take advantage of the decision right from the travelling season, which starts in September. This will also help the government to achieve the goal of eight million foreign tourists this year.

As of the end of April 2023, Vietnam achieved half of its goal set for the year, by welcoming nearly 3.7 million international arrivals. These figures indicate that Vietnam's tourism rebound is still underway. The goal for 2023 is far less modest compared to the country's record 18 million foreign arrivals in 2019.

The extension of e-visa validity from 30 days to 90 days will hopefully attract more tourists and investors from across the globe, allowing Vietnam to achieve its 2023 goal. Since the approval will support tourism in Vietnam, travel agencies will leverage the opportunities to thrive and grow at a pace they have never been.

Akbar Travels, one of the leading travel agencies offering affordable yet all-inclusive Vietnam tour packages, will be no exception to making the most of this golden opportunity.

Families, individuals, and couples planning to explore Vietnam shortly can approach a travel agency to apply for Vietnam Visas online. However, not all agencies are the same. Nor do they offer the same packages and services at the same prices. This requires you to be a little more selective about the agency. Choosing the right agency will ensure a seamless visa process, a hassle-free flight to Vietnam, and a memorable stay in this dream destination.

